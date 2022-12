How Luar’s Ana Bag Won 2022

It all started back in 2021, when Luar debuted the Ana bag during the brand’s spring 2022 show – titled “Teteo” after the Dominican slang word that means “hangout” – his first after a three-season break. Weeks later, Dua Lipa was first spotted wearing the Ana, pairing it with a micro mini skirt and lacy top on the streets of New York City, exuding the on-the-go nature of the bag. “I wanted to make a bag that could carry literally everything, but also be taken from day to night,” López told W Magazine in 2021 about the bag, which is named after key women in his life. Soon after, the headlines followed: Highsnobiety wondered if it’d be the new Telfar, while Paper called it the “new it-accessory.” Since then, the brand has dropped larger iterations of the Ana bag, debuting new colorways and prints and showcasing them on viral campaigns, including the brand’s immersive digital takeover of the famous Prada store installation in Marfa, Texas, as well as collaborations and exclusive drops with the likes of Opening Ceremony, Highsnobiety and Bergdorf Goodman. Most recently, Luar dropped an exclusive tiger print version of the Ana bag on Gucci Vault , the Italian house’s digital marketplace.