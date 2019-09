Hood By Air Is Coming Back From Its Hiatus

Oliver hints he may skip traditional Fashion Weeks the next go-round, saying: "Fashion schedules are ridiculous! And fashion weeks, at this point, are no longer for the people that need them. You look at younger designers, and they get overshadowed by people that garner the most success from fashion weeks but don't actually need it." Instead, the designer aims to exist outside of the fashion industry vacuum. "I want to remove the brand from the conversation of just fashion in general, and allow it to exist outside of the fashion system, so people can really see I am not trying to prove anything or create a vocabulary for the fashion world."