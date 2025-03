H&M’s Upcoming Collab With Magda Butrym Celebrates “Femininity In Bloom”

Roses are at the heart of this collection as Butrym sees them as a “symbol of womanhood: both soft and confident, delicate and independent, striking and ever-growing.” How poetic! It’s also intended to be a “celebration of femininity in bloom,” which couldn’t be any more apparent through the floral-printed catsuits, headscarves, and mini dresses (which model Vittoria Cerreti gave us a taste of ) as well as the 3D rosette-covered bodysuits, gowns, and heels.“I really see this collection as a chance to invite people into our world — and to celebrate femininity and the flower,” said Butrym in the release. “Each piece brings its own sense of Slavic romance while paying homage to the history of our brand.”