Meet The French Footwear Brand Behind Fashion Insiders’ Favorite Loafer

I love that everything at Nomasei — from the cutting of the leather to the assembling of the shoe — is done within a 55 km (34.2 mile) distance of it.

PT: The main factory we use is in Tuscany between Florence and Pisa. [It’s] all eco-conceived, so there is a cathedral roof to direct the air, it’s all made to cool the air naturally and to grab rainwater for the cooling system. There are a lot of windows so the workers have light. It’s all made to make the conditions better for the workers and to use less electricity and energy. There is solar electricity so 40% of their energy is independent, made by themselves.