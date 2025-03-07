For the last few seasons, few brands have elicited a more emotional response to their shows than Chloé. Ever since Chemena Kamali took over as creative director in 2023, there has been palpable excitement about the label's return to romantic, boho-chic roots. This Paris Fashion Week season was no exception.
For the Fall 2025 collection, presented on March 6, Kamali continued to evoke Chloé's most beloved era — but the designer also took a step further in advancing the groundwork set up in the last two seasons. “I felt that moving forward is just as important as honoring the past. It is about continuing to explore, to redefine, and to evolve the Chloé woman’s state of mind,” Kamali said in the press release.
Once again there was a sense of the ‘70s (an era marked by Karl Lagerfeld at Chloé) permeating the collection with flouncy blouses styled with maxi skirts (a look that has skyrocketed to the top of my fall wishlist), crop tops, and mostly decorative statement belts. To bring out what Kamali described as the “soft strength” of the collection, leather pants were contrasted against delicate lace-adorned camis and Penny Lane-esque coats, while ethereal dresses were toughened up and given structure with motorcycle-style jackets.
The aforementioned "evolution" came within Chloé’s codes: flowy blouses (a brand signature and a Chemena must-have) whose shoulders got an ‘80s lift and pencil mini skirts (the brand’s version of a power suit that seems to exist in every collection today), as well as more structured silhouettes than the last two seasons has seen. The “past” presented itself in return of brand favorites like a take on the Paddington, a Phoebe Philo-era It bag that's celebrating 20 years in 2025, which follows Fall 2024’s successful re-imaging of the Bracelet Bag.
As was the case with the previous two collections, Fall 2025 exudes timeless elegance and ease, with a quilted jacket thrown over a nightie and a faux fur stole topping sheer frocks. And while Chloé played more into power dressing this season (or the brand's version of it at least), there was playfulness to the looks that were rounded out by faux fur tail-like add-ons, bag charms, belts that spell “Chloé,” and mini bags.
There has been a lot said by the media about the return of the “Chloé girl,” whose image is often associated with cool girls of the 2000s like Sienna Miller and Alexa Chung. While that’s still the case — Miller attended the 2024 Met Gala dressed in Chloé with Kamali, while Chung walked the Fall 2025 runway (see top photo) after sitting front row for Kamali’s debut collection — this season, the designer worked on expanding the idea of what it means to be a Chloé girl. Attendees like Jerry Hall (with her daughter Georgia May Jagger) sat in the front row that was shared by Zoey Deutch and Doechii.
“The Chloé woman is not always the same. Her story has many different layers, dimensions, and moods. She embodies complexity and is not defined by a single identity. She is multifaceted, emotionally charged, and rich with nuance,” Kamali wrote in the notes, “like all of us.”
Once again, following this collection, everyone wants to be a Chloé girl. Maybe because she is all of us. See the highlights from the Fall 2025 show below.
