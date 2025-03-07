For the Fall 2025 collection, presented on March 6, Kamali continued to evoke Chloé's most beloved era — but the designer also took a step further in advancing the groundwork set up in the last two seasons. “I felt that moving forward is just as important as honoring the past. It is about continuing to explore, to redefine, and to evolve the Chloé woman’s state of mind,” Kamali said in the press release.