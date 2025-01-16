How Left On Friday Perfected Active Swimwear — & Made It To The Olympics

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
In Refinery29's Talking Shop series, we're chatting with owners of up-and-coming small businesses about their experiences launching, the big challenges and wins they've faced, and, of course, their products and services.
As I found myself eagerly watching the Paris Olympics on my television — and noticing how unique Team Canada’s beach volleyball uniforms were — little did I know that I was being introduced to my new favorite swimwear brand.
Launched in 2018, Left On Friday is the brainchild of co-workers-turned-friends-turned-co-founders, Laura Low Ah Kee and Shannon Savage, who, fittingly, met while working at another beloved Canadian active brand: Lululemon. Low Ah Kee came to the company somewhat unexpectedly (“I thought I was gonna be there for three months, and I was there for 12 years”), working up from being a visual merchandiser in a store to a product assistant at HQ, to a merchant, to the head of speed to market. Savage started as a design assistant for the men’s line before expanding into more categories, eventually becoming VP of women’s design. (Her "claim to fame," as she puts it? "The inception of the women's run and outerwear lines.” NBD.)
Low Ah Kee says they “would have night chats,” one of which planted the seed for what would become Left on Friday: “We were like, ‘Oh my god, there's so many swim brands, but nobody is making active swim that's beautiful and you could also wear to the resort.’”
“It was great that we were at Lululemon during the time that we were, because the training and the exposure were so robust. We didn't stick in these tiny little lanes,” Savage says. “We could take all of those skills and be very confident in starting our own company."
Savage and Low Ah Kee both left the company, for separate reasons, in 2016. Looking back, they both say they had positive experiences and learned valuable lessons, such as problem-solving for the consumer and, in turn, creating design solutions for the company. “I really understood the market, the brand Lululemon at the time, what was going on in the fashion world, and what was going on in the sport world, so I could tie it together and deliver something that was impactful," Low Ah Kee explains.
As the pair grew closer and connected on their passions for active, outdoor lifestyles — and became best friends — they decided to collaborate on a new brand. “We worked together for 10 years before we went into business together, and I think that’s the key to success,” Savage argues. “I also respect her immensely, and I can't imagine doing this with anyone else. It’s like getting married.”
Left On Friday emerged two years later. “Nobody was making bathing suits you could be active in and hang out in,” Low Ah Kee explains, noting how that inspired the duo to create pieces you could comfortably go from the beach to barbecues (and beyond) in. The brand's “icons” (AKA bestsellers that boast hundreds of reviews each) include the Sunday Suit, the scooped Pool Days Top, the V-neck Sunday Top, the high-cut Hi Hi Bottom, and the medium-coverage Hi Tide Bottom. Each is versatile enough to style with alternative swim separates and to wear as activewear or resortwear. Plus, like a majority of the swim collection, they’re made from the brand’s soft and compressive Smoothing Dream Fabric — a nylon-polyester-lycra blend — and available in at least 20 colors.
Left On Friday's most recognizable offerings, though, are arguably the Playa Top, the one-shouldered reversible bikini top, and the Streamline Bottom, worn by Team Canada’s Olympic beach volleyball players, Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson, in Paris this past summer. Savage designed the top specifically for them, taking the athlete’s preferences and feedback in mind. Knowing that people would want the style once they saw it, the brand launched it to coincide with the start of the summer games.
“Every time they played, we’d get a spike in traffic on the site, and then as it built to the final game, there was a huge spike,” Low Ah Kee remembers. “In Canada, it was the highest-watched event, next to the opening ceremony.”
The brand began working with these athletes after national beach volleyball player Shaince Marcelle asked Left on Friday to sponsor her back in 2019. That led to a three-year contract to sponsor Canada’s entire female volleyball team and design the Olympic uniforms.
“It was six years of blood, sweat, and tears, coming to life in front of us,” Low Ah Kee says. “It's the pinnacle of why we exist. We're all about making the most beautiful swimwear, which performs. That's what the uniforms were, and that's what Team Canada was.”
Savage notes that the team "very intentionally didn't put branding on our suits. We really went after something that was timeless, and wanted it to be identifiable through the fit, the look, and the construction. Now, people can recognize it without branding or logos, so that feels like we've done a really good job.”
The success of its Olympics debut has allowed Left on Friday to expand into more activewear categories — “a natural extension of the brand,” according to Low Ah Kee. In September, it launched leggings, bike shorts, tops, and playsuits, in a super-soft, fast-wicking, brushed nylon-lycra meant for out-of-water activities, dubbed the Super Moves Fabric.
“It’s just the most amazing progression of the brand and the product,” Savage says. Specifically referencing the playsuits, Low Ah Kee adds: “You can literally wear it morning to night. Just throw on a blazer, a sweatshirt, a top. — honestly, this is coming from someone who was anti-dressing-up Lululemon pants.”
There have a few additional new collections and fabrics since, too, including a moisture-wicking and thermo-regulating Sport Silk. All have helped position Left On Friday as an emerging player in the crowded swimwear and activewear spaces.
“It's a dream come true,” Savage says. “It's something we've always wanted to do. It was just always a part of our life. And I'm so happy we did it.”
