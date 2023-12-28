Levi’s X Barbie Ferreira Features Plus-Size Denim — Here Are My Favorite Pieces

The long-line denim Dress Coat, on the other hand, is sized very generously. It is meant to be oversized, but I want to be clear: Even if you are sizing up in the other items, you do not need to do so for this one! Ferreira says that the jacket is her personal favorite from the collection: “[I]t’s perfect for anyone. It’s baggy and distressed in the best way.” Between the denim weight and the faded black denim, I have to agree. It’s like the ultimate vintage find, but in sizing that would fit up to a 4x (something all too rare with actual vintage, as any experienced plus thrifter can confirm).