Macy's Spring Sale Is Brimming With Steals
by
Emily Ruane
More from Levi's
Fashion
Rent The Runway Is More Accessible Than Ever
Channing Hargrove
Nov 16, 2018
Fashion
Every Fashion Collab Die-Hard Disney Fans Need To Know
Ray Lowe
Nov 7, 2018
Fashion
Why Is The European Union Going After Our Jeans?
Channing Hargrove
Jun 1, 2018
Fashion
Are You Ready For The Comeback Of The Baggy Jean?
These days, we tend to think that denim is supposed to be "flattering." Sure, we've come a long way from owning only skinny jeans like we did just a few
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Stranger Things’
Joe Keery Confirms His Jeans Are Tighte...
When we first met Joe Keery’s character in Stranger Things season one, Steve Harrington was Nancy Wheeler’s boyfriend — a popular kid in school with
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
You're About To See This Denim Collection All Over Instagram
If you haven't heard about Ganni, the Danish label taking over the industry, its latest offering is here to make sure you do. Because what does everyone
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
These Levi's Are Made To Make Your Butt Look Amazing
This update was originally published on February 27, 2017. Update: It's a good day for our backsides. On Monday, nearly a year after Levi's launched the
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
The Unexpected Place To Find The Perfect Vintage Levis (On The Ch...
We're not hyperbolizing when we say that trying to find the perfect pair of vintage Levi's is like searching for a needle in a haystack. The market has
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Those Mythical 501s You've Failed At Thrifting Are Now Available
When you make the decision to embark on the quest for perfect pair of Levi's, you typically have two routes to choose from: 1. Try on a million pairs at
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Celebrity Style
Kendall Jenner Is Already Wearing Fashion's New It Shoe
Earlier this month, Italian brand Alberta Ferretti launched the Mia Mule, a luxurious velvet mule with even more elegant embroidery. The style seemed
by
Ana Colon
Shopping
These Are Literally The MOST Flattering Pair Of Jeans I've Worn
You know they're out there, because you’ve seen them in photos: They’re jeans that lie absolutely flat across your stomach, breaking just enough to
by
Connie Wang
Stores
Why This Denim Brand Is An Important Leader In LGBTQ Rights
Every June, the world celebrates Pride — a fête, born out of conflict, to promote equal rights and love for all, regardless of sexuality or gender
by
Landon Peoples
Fashion
Levi's Is Working On Jeans That Are Legitimately 100% Recycled
Since Levi's was founded in the mid-1800s, it's been an innovative brand — and it's tried to keep things cutting-edge since. In the past year, for
by
Ana Colon
Styling Tips
5 New Ways To Wear Your Favorite Jeans
Contrary to popular belief, Coachella style isn't just fringe, neon, and cultural appropriation (though these, er, "trends" definitely dominate the
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Shopping
Levi's Is Betting Its New Jeans Style Is Going To Sell Out In No ...
You never want something until you can't have it. So, each week in The Sell-Out, we're getting the scoop from your favorite retailers on what's selling
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
How Levi's Is Helping You Clean Out Your Closet
Levi's is adding a karmic kick to its e-comm experience and helping you clean out your closet in the process. As part of the denim brand's partnership
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Fashion
Levi's, Nike, & Target Get Serious About Sustainability With The ...
Levi’s, Nike, and Target are among the 68 companies that just joined the White House's American Business Act on Climate Pledge today to make
by
Alexandra Ilyashov
Jeans
(Not Too) Tough Denim
Almost as long as they’ve been around, jeans have been a staple in badass types' devil-may-care uniforms. While the affair between denim and rebels
by
Katie O'Donnell
Jeans
Classic Cool Denim
Preppy gets a bad rap. But dig past the piles of critter-embroidered khakis and non-ironic headbands, and you'll find a chic undertone that’s applicable
by
Katie O'Donnell
Jeans
Dressed-Down Dressy Denim
Forget that inscrutable dress code lettered on fancy stationary. In the time since "Sunday best" was a relevant term, the extreme ends of the
by
Katie O'Donnell
Styling Tips
Gender Bender Denim
Taking cues from menswear is not only infinitely stylish, it's comfortable. There's nothing like tailored button-ups, oversized toppers, and athletic
by
Katie O'Donnell
Jeans
Easy Does It Denim
There’s a time and a place for a show-stopping ensemble, but for every day, there’s something so alluring about a pared-down look. For those with a
by
Katie O'Donnell
Shopping
Always Liked Mom-Jean Levi's, But Thought They Fit Weird? This Mi...
The streamlined mom-jean has become a signature for the fashion set, but if you've ever tried it out yourself (and stood, perplexed, in the dressing room,
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Stores
After Hearing Your Complaints, Levi's Is Changing Its Denim
Between the never-ending variations on fits, fabric choices, and even price points, finding the perfect pair of jeans is usually easier said than done.
by
Liza Darwin
Styling Tips
These New Commuter Jeans Are Specifically Made To Combat "Bike Butt"
The biggest thing that bike commuters have going for them is that their trip to work is actually fun. Sure, you’re expending more energy on two wheels
by
Connie Wang
Shopping
The Perfect Vintage Levi's You Thought You'd Never Find
Here's the thing about vintage clothes: There aren't a ton to go around. But, if you're lucky (and willing to put in the time), you'll snag some cool,
by
Ellen Hoffman
Styling Tips
Levi's CEO Is Okay With You Never Washing Your Jeans
Levi Strauss CEO Chip Bergh became a hero for the doing-laundry-challenged community, telling an audience at Fortune's Brainstorm Green Conference
by
Hilary Moss
New York
Selfies, Styling, & Sweets: Our Levi's NYC Party Pics
Not to toot our own horn, but here at R29, we know how to throw a good shindig. So, when it came to hosting the New York edition of the Equipped For
by
Jinnie Lee
Fashion
3 Spring Denim Outfits That Rock
Now that we've officially flipped our wardrobe switch to spring mode, we're making some necessary updates to our beloved denim stack. So, it's no surprise
by
Jinnie Lee
Events
Prep Your Wardrobe For Spring With Levi's® & R29 In Soho
Ever wonder why Levi's® is the undisputed authority on all things denim? The easy answer is the company's founder, Levi Strauss, literally invented the
by
Allison Daniels
