Naomi Osaka Is Launching A Line Of Upcycled Denim With Levi’s

On Tuesday, the denim brand announced the release of a four-piece collaboration with the tennis star, all made from upcycled and repurposed fabrics. According to WWD, the collection, set to launch next week, includes a bustier, shorts, low-rise jeans, and a denim kimono, inspired by Osaka's Japanese-Haitian heritage.
“I always loved wearing kimonos when I was a kid,” Osaka said in a press release provided to WWD. “So, to be able to do it in denim felt really different and a bit unexpected.”
Advertisement
The two first partnered earlier this year when the US Open winner appeared in the brand’s campaign for its signature 501 jean style. In the video, Osaka reminisced about the first time she visited a Levi’s store at her local mall in Florida and the popularity the brand's 501 style had when she was in middle school before going pro at 16 years old.
Over the past few years, the tennis player has cemented her footprint in the fashion industry, partnering with Frankies Bikinis, Nike, Adeam, and Strathberry and becoming a Louis Vuitton ambassador. In September, she’ll co-host the 2021 Met Gala, alongside poet Amanda Gorman, singer Billie Eilish, and actor Timothée Chalamet.