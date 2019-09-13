Skip navigation!
How Joanna Czech Became A Household Name
by
Lauren Mechling
Ankle Boots
Winnie Harlow Is Venturing Into Shoe Design With Steve Madden
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Vetements’ Demna Gvasalia Steps Down After Completing His Mission
by
Channing Hargrove
Color Blocking
Forget Pantone, These Are The Colors Making The Biggest Splash At NYFW
by
Eliza Huber
Style
Fashion Week
The 6 Biggest Runway Trends From New York Fashion Week
Eliza Huber
Sep 13, 2019
Designers
Michael Kors’ Show Had The Highest Engagement On Social Media
Michael Kors is feeling more patriotic than ever after a trip to Ellis Island where he and his husband learned about what it was like for his immigrant gra
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
At NYFW, Cleavage Is Out, Lower Backs Are In
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
NYFW Street Style Has Hit Peak Comfy Levels
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Exclusive: We Got Ready With The Society’s Kathryn Newton F...
Kathryn Newton is having quite the year. She starred in the Netflix summer drama, The Society; acted alongside Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman in Big L
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Marc Jacobs Closed NYFW On A Joyful Note
New York Fashion Week’s new condensed schedule concluded on Wednesday at the Park Avenue Armory where Marc Jacobs presented his spring 2020 collectio
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Victoria’s Secret Is Dead — & Savage x Fenty Killed It
Last month, Rihanna teased her latest non-musical offering: the second annual Savage x Fenty runway show, which will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Vid
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
How The Clothes Of My Youth Came Back To Haunt Me
I came of age in the ’90s. I smoked my first cigarette (cloves to start), drank my first drink (Old English), popped my first pill (the drug formerly kno
by
Aya Cash
Fashion
Tom Ford Made New York’s Underground Glamorous
Leave it to Tom Ford to make New York’s gritty underground subway stations prime real estate for the high-fashion set. On Monday, the newly minted ch
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Why Pyer Moss Is So Special To Black Fashion Editors
To be a Black woman who works in fashion is to be both simultaneously ignored and copied. My tone is policed but my colloquialisms are added to text to mak
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Prabal Gurung On Being An Activist & Exploring American Identity ...
Prabal Gurung is here to take up space. As one of fashion’s top designers, he’s never shied away from using his platform to ignite change — and somet
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Collina Strada’s Sustainable Nod To The Future Of Fashion
Citrus fruit, root vegetables, loaves of bread, and huge blooming flowers were piled high on the tables that lined Collina Strada’s runway, at the ed
by
Gabrielle Korn
Fashion
Tory Burch Reimagines The ’80s With A Nod To Princess Diana
Long before she became the Princess of Wales, Diana Spencer was a regular teenage girl who was not at all prepared for all the ways her life was
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
The Tommy Hilfiger NYFW Show Was A ‘Euphoria’ Reunion
Zendaya is continuing her domination of, well, everything. Fresh off her turn in the critically acclaimed HBO series Euphoria, she’s putting her fashion
by
Mekita Rivas
Fashion
Susan Alexandra Celebrated Her First Ready-To-Wear Collection By ...
Susan Korn, the bubbly personality behind accessories brand Susan Alexandra, is the talk of New York Fashion Week. Her colorful jewelry and beaded bags hav
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Laquan Smith Says The Yeehaw Agenda Is Here To Stay
LaQuan Smith, the namesake ready-to-wear label of a 31-year-old Queens native, is known for its structured pieces, immaculate fabrics, and bold colors. Smi
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Christopher John Rogers Proves He Is A Designer’s Designer
Designer Christopher John Rogers told Refinery29 last year he made clothes that champion the self and encourage new propositions for occasion and celebrato
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
DVF Has A Genius Trick For Mastering Self Doubt
Success stories can seem just as fantastical as the fairy tales you (may have) loved growing up: Bold career woman finds herself in the right place at the
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Coach Gets In On The Rental Game (And We Took A Bag For A Spin)
by
Alyssa Coscarelli
Fashion
Hunter McGrady Talks Size Diversity And The Future Of Fashion Week
New York Fashion Week isn’t for everyone. Traditional runway shows simply don’t include bodies that look like the average person’s — or clothes tha
by
Olivia Muenter
Celebrity Style
Joe Jonas Wore Sophie Turner’s Face On His Back To Show His...
Game Of Thrones may have aired its final death sequence last May, but that doesn’t mean that we’ve forgotten about the story (or the cast). Qui
by
Eliza Huber
Shopping
The Best Under-$150 Buys Of The Month
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
Kara Ross Is No Longer On The CFDA Board — & Tom Ford Announces N...
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes following the appointment of Tom Ford as chairman, and this week marks another step in
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
30 Summer-To-Fall Transition Looks To Try In September
by
Eliza Huber
The Feel Good Project
Why Do The Sunday Scaries Feel So Bad… But
Look
So...
The dread I feel regarding Sunday Scaries hasn’t changed. But the look of it certainly has.
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
10 Semi-Formal Dresses That Crack The Confusing Dress Code
by
Eliza Huber
unstyled
Dorinda Medley Never Wanted To Be A Real Housewife, But Here We Are
Imagine an alternate reality TV history where “I made it nice” never became a thing. Dorinda Medley may be gearing up to film her sixth season on The R
by
Justin Ravitz
Shopping
6 Undies Every Woman Should Own & Why
Get the skinny on your skivvies, right this way.
by
Ray Lowe
Fashion
Give Summer A Proper Goodbye With These Labor Day Weekend Outfit ...
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
How I Got Over My Fear Of Wearing Flip-Flops
Earlier this summer, Anna Wintour said that she “loves” flip flops. If we’re to believe her, it says a lot about style in 2019. The zeitgeist dictate
by
Alyssa Hardy
