Whether it’s via professional athletes, dancers, or race car drivers, the influence of sports on fashion is an enduring trend. Though a far cry from the satin pointe shoes worn by professional dancers, a sneaker-ballet flat hybrid has popped up as one of this year’s biggest sneaker trends . In terms of styles, Miu Miu’s Gymnasium Ballerinas , along with collaborations between Solomon and Sandy Liang and Bad Bunny and Adidas , have come to embody the look that can be tied back to nostalgia for the ‘90s and early ‘00s when styles like the Nike Air Rift first hit their stride. Often designed with a slipper silhouette and ribbon laces or straps that criss-cross the top of the foot, they couldn’t be more different from the “dad sneakers” that dominated the trend cycle for so long. The Lyst Q1 Index Report indicates that the Puma Speedcat ballet is the third buzziest product so far of 2025, with searches for ballet sneakers in general up 1300% year over year.