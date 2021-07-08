Back in the early 2000s, the Internet was still in its infancy. Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram had yet to disrupt the culture (and our attention spans). Blogs and chat forums and ill-fated experiments like Friendster dominated online. In its infancy, the internet was still second to anything IRL, a bastion of all that was niche and experimental. It would be years before anyone would be inured to the harassment, body shaming, and overall nastiness that plagues online discourse today. Now, trolling is a fact of life and disinformation and extremism run rampant. There is a comfort to be found in running terms like “Kate Moss slip dress” and “Paris Hilton Bungalow 8” in our search engines.”