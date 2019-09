Lady Gaga, Joanne, & The Evolution Of Pop Star Style

But at its core, that's what Joanne is all about: the basics. For Gaga, it's 2007 all over again and anything fucking goes. Her biker bar looks have been strutting around New York City for the past few weeks, and no matter the weather or occasion, she's sticking to her guns. Despite them appearing actually quite simple, the ensembles are more revealing than ever before — perfect for a bar-walking, beer-guzzling superstar. You wouldn't see former female country singers like a Loretta Lynn or a June Cash wearing boob tape and a pair of sequined cutoffs, per se, but perhaps a Dolly Parton or Gretchen Wilson might give them a try. And that's why, really, the method to her madness isn't mad at all. It's totally meant to be unhinged in the best way.Thanks to tabloids that continue to tout those hot-or-not style quizzes, however, we remain a culture that is consumed with judging people based on their outfits. And how do we do that? By using a metric that changes so fast it no longer exists. That even if we tried, we couldn't tell you what's "in" or what's "out." This, of course, is more cause to let stars dress however they want to, and to discontinue this idea that Pop Star A and Pop Star B are mutually exclusive. Lady Gaga is the chick who wasn't invited to the party but decided to stay anyway, and that's why Joanne — in so many ways — is rocking this millennial world.A new Gaga is here, more irreverent than ever. And whether we embrace the change or not doesn't really matter. Because Lady Gaga is going to continue doing what Lady Gaga has always done, pink cowboy hat and all. She will continue to flip the fashion and pop music industries on their heads, only so fast that both will end up spinning in opposite directions. And that, the idea that your shorts can be as high as you want them to be, is what owning your personal style looks like.