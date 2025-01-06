The Best Red Carpet Looks At The 2025 Golden Globes

Schitt’s Creek’s matriarch and fan fave Moira Rose said it best: Our favorite season isn’t winter, spring, summer, or fall — it’s awards season. And thankfully, the best season of the year is finally upon us. The Golden Globes has long been viewed as one of the most fun awards shows, bringing celebs from both the small and big screens together over dinner and drinks and to hand out a few awards, of course. And that includes on the red carpet.
At the 82nd annual Golden Globes, the stars are showing up and showing out. While in 2024 the carpet was awash with color and celebs dressing for joy, the 2025 Golden Globes were a little more subdued in tone, with celebs like Ashley Graham, Lilly Singh, and A Complete Unknown’s Monica Barbaro walking the carpet in stark blacks, midnight blues, and shades of grey (plus some pops of monochromatic gold and red looks from Mindy Kaling, Cate Blanchett, Ali Wong, and Maren Morris). Maybe it’s an indicator that we can expect a more serious tone on the carpet for the rest of awards season — or just a reminder that nothing can top an LBD.