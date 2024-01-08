It’s officially the beginning of the 2024 Hollywood awards season, and you know what that means — great fashion. And it all starts with the 81st Golden Globe Awards. The first awards show of the season, celebrating the best film and television over the last year, not only sets the tone for the season's winners, but also acts as an indicator of just what designers, trends, and accessories we’ll see gracing red carpets from now until the Oscars.
And this is a big one. This Golden Globes is the first awards show since the 2023 Writers Guild of America and SAG-AFTRA strikes, which halted the entertainment industry for months. And after several years of turmoil surrounding this particular awards show, including an industry-wide boycott that saw the Golden Globes go off the air in 2022, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) is no more, and the Globes are officially under new leadership.
Leaning into bold, monochromatic colors, the carpet was awash with bright reds (Ayo Edebiri, Julianne Moore, Barry Keoghan, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph), classic creams and whites (Hunter Schafer, Ali Wong, Natasha Lyonne, Keri Russell, and Andrew Scott), strong suits (Ariana Greenblatt, Colman Domingo), and of, course, vibrant pop of pink from Margot Robbie and Jennifer Lopez. The stars were out and ready to mingle — plus give us all the outfit inspo.