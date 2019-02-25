Skip navigation!
Golden Globe Awards
Beauty
Reese Witherspoon's Best Hair Looks
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Couples
Rami Malek's Relationship History Will Surprise You
Martha Sorren
Feb 25, 2019
Fashion
We’ll Always Remember Lady Gaga’s 2019 Awards Season Looks
Channing Hargrove
Feb 25, 2019
Pop Culture
Will Rami Malek Pull This Twin Trick At The Oscars?
Kathryn Lindsay
Feb 19, 2019
Movies
How To Watch
A Star Is Born
At Home Before The Oscars
It’s been four months to the day since Ally and Jackson Maine first blessed us with their big screen love story in A Star Is Born. That’s 18 weeks of
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
Why Is Fiji Girl Reportedly Suing Fiji Water?
Another internet meme has gone awry, eating its own tail just as it arrived on the scene. Kelleth Cuthbert, a Wilhemina model who went viral at the 2019
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Timothée Chalamet Explains That Sequined Harness Moment
Timothée Chalamet could pretty much do anything and we'd want to write about it, but his choice to wear what appeared to be a harness at the Golden
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
The Internet
Still
Loves Lady Gaga's Reaction To Wh...
Sure, the 2019 Golden Globes happened on Sunday, but we're still talking about the award show, and frankly, so are all of you. It didn't take long after
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Rami Malek Went Viral For Being Awkward, This Time With Nicole Ki...
Remember when Rami Malek went viral for an awkward video with a fan? Or when he (sort of) went viral for not recognizing his former co-star Francia Raisa?
by
Rebecca Farley
Pop Culture
Eighth Grade'
s Elsie Fisher Found Herself In A Twit...
Eighth Grade star and Golden Globe nominee Elsie Fisher came under fire for supporting one of the award show's most controversial films — but she
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
This Is How Lady Gaga Is Celebrating Her Win & Mourning Her Loss
Lady Gaga certainly turned up the Hollywood glam at the 2019 Golden Globes, but her after-after party plans proved that the relatable queen just as easily
by
Natalie Morin
Beauty
The Under-$15 Beauty Products Celebrities Actually Wore To The Go...
When you look at Saoirse Ronan's headshots from last night's Golden Globes red carpet — that silver sequined Gucci gown, styled with earrings dripping
by
Megan Decker
TV Shows
From
Euphoria
To
Fosse/Verdon
, The Golden Globe...
The 2019 Golden Globes featured plenty of memorable moments, from A Star Is Born's Lady Gaga not taking home a Best Actress prize to Timothee Chalamet
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Beauty
Rowan Blanchard Just Chopped Her Hair Into The Coolest Pixie
If 2017 was all about the lob, and 2018 was about the bob, then 2019 was bound to bring us something even shorter — and Rowan Blanchard is one of the
by
Rachel Lubitz
Fashion
All Of Sandra Oh's Golden Globes Looks In One Place
If the first award show of the season sets the tone for what we can expect, then Killing Eve's Sandra Oh just set the bar for the rest of the hosts to
by
Channing Hargrove
Pop Culture
Pete Davidson Had A Night Last Night
If anyone deserved a fun Golden Globes evening, it's Pete Davidson. The singer opened up about his mental health struggles in a troubling Instagram last
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Roma's
Yalitza Aparicio Is Going To Be This Award S...
On Sunday, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association awarded Netflix's Roma the Golden Globe for Best Motion Picture, Foreign Language and Best Director,
by
Channing Hargrove
Beauty
How Lady Gaga Went From Enigma To Cinderella At The Golden Globes
Lady Gaga might not have walked away with an award for Best Actress at this year's Golden Globes, but she did emerge as one of the night's biggest stars.
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
That Fake Alison Brie & Chrissy Metz Drama, Explained
The 2019 Golden Globes were a surprisingly dramatic occasion. Emma Stone apologized for her whitewashed role in the Cameron Crowe film Aloha and, in the
by
Rebecca Farley
Fashion
Yes
, There Were A Few Fashion Moments From The Golden Gl...
There can be 100 people in a room, and if only one person is wearing a $5 million necklace from Tiffany's — does anybody notice? Does that necklace
by
Landon Peoples
TV Shows
Rami Malek Had A Very Awkward Interview With Former Co-Star Franc...
Rami Malek had a big night on Sunday, taking home the Golden Globe for Best Actor for his performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, so you
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Patricia Arquette's Speech About Her Teeth Won The Golden Gl...
In Hollywood, it's hard to find someone with teeth that aren't stark white, perfectly straight, and impossibly shiny. Thanks to the wonders of veneers,
by
Rachel Lubitz
Golden Globe Awards
The Best & Brightest Instagrams From The 2019 Golden Globes
The Golden Globes air on January 6, but just sitting and watching the telecast is only a fraction of the complete experience. Thanks to social media,
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
The Best Memes & Hilarious Viral Moments From The 2019 Golden Globes
Sure, movies and TV shows are great, but we all know MEMES are the real reason for the season when it comes to award shows. The 2019 Golden Globes kicked
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Golden Globe Awards
The Wife
,
The Favourite
, &
If Beale Street ...
It started, as many great things do, with Julia Roberts. The actress’ arrival on the 2019 Golden Globes red carpet in a glamorous Stella McCartney
by
Anne Cohen
Movies
How The Cast Of
Green Book
Responded To The Movie's...
On paper, Green Book had a tremendous evening at the Golden Globes. The movie, which is the true story of queer Black classical musician (Mahershala Ali)
by
Elena Nicolaou
TV Shows
Hollywood Thinks It's Post-Woke & The 2019 Golden Globes Are...
Some may watch awards shows like the Golden Globes for the memes, the cute couples, and the fun moments where beloved dame Patricia Clarkson kisses
by
Ariana Romero
Golden Globe Awards
These Pictures Are Proof The After Parties Are The Best Part Of T...
There's a thrill that comes from seeing your favorite celebrities hanging out together, enjoying themselves with a candid and undeniable ease. The
by
Elena Nicolaou
Fashion
The Most Standout Looks From This Year's Golden Globes Red C...
As the first award show of the new year, the Golden Globes red carpet always sets the tone for the ones that follow (Oscars, SAG, Grammys, etc.). One
by
Michelle Li
Golden Globe Awards
No One Was More Surprised About Lady Gaga Losing Than Glenn Close
'Twas the collective gasp heard 'round the world: Lady Gaga lost. Our monster mother, lady and savior, was snubbed the Golden Globe for Best Actress in A
by
Anne Cohen
Pop Culture
From Lady Gaga Jokes To Christian Bale Thanking Satan, These Are...
It's the 2019 Golden Globes — we're eating, we're drinking, we're celebrating the most exciting movies and television shows released in the last year.
by
Morgan Baila
