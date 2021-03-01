Daniel Kaluuya Calls Out Golden Globes For Doing Him “Dirty” During Acceptance Speech

Most actors likely expect to be at a loss for words when they find themselves the recipients of a major acting award. But being literally muted? Yeah, not so much.
Daniel Kaluuya knows a thing or two about that. As the actor accepted his Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture for his portrayal of Black Panther chairman Fred Hampton in Judas and the Black Messiah, it became quickly clear that his sound wasn't working. Instead of waiting to see if this was a simple case of "unmute yourself," however, the producers quickly cut to presenter Laura Dern, who told viewers that they the show was experiencing a technical difficulties and blamed it on a "bad connection," as if it were just an awkward company meeting.
Advertisement
However, the camera cut back to Kaluuya as he literally regained his voice. “You did me dirty!” he jokingly (maybe? sort of?) shouted. "Is this on? Is this on? Alright cool. Can you hear me now? Alright, cool we've got this, we've got this," Kaluuya said.
It's a shame that the actor's big moment got off to such a rocky start, because the actor's acceptance speech was anything but shaky. As he thanked his fellow actors and crew, he nearly choked up as he explained how meaningful it was for him to play Hampton. “Like the great Nipsey Hussle said, 'We’re here to give until we’re empty,' and I gave everything," Kaluuya said.
Kalyuua may have won for his performance in a drama, but this comedic bit may have won the night.
Daniel Kaluuya chewing gum on mute... a legendary awards speech— Kyle Buchanan (@kylebuchanan) March 1, 2021
Daniel Kaluuya reclaiming his #GoldenGlobes victory moment is already the best moment of the night. pic.twitter.com/5VckFFbz3i— Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) March 1, 2021
You just had to be there 🤣 #GoldenGlobes pic.twitter.com/DwSlruyS1S— Entertainment Tonight (@etnow) March 1, 2021