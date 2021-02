How The Cast Of Judas and the Black Messiah Compares To The Real People

We know that Fred Hampton was killed by police in 1969 when he was only 21 years old, but those who surrounded him — whether they be his loved ones or those who fought against him — continued on with their lives. For Roy Mitchell, the FBI agent who hired a informant William O'Neal to track him down, that meant a continued career in law enforcement. For his fellow Panthers leader Bobby Rush, it meant a switch to traditional politics, a job he is still active in to this day.