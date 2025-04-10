G20 Imagines Viola Davis As The Black Woman President We Deserve

The limit doesn't exist for Viola Davis, and her stacked portfolio proves it. She has earned an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — collectively known as an EGOT, the industry's highest achievement across TV, music, film and theater—making her only the third Black woman (joining Whoopi Goldberg and Jennifer Hudson) to achieve the rare and coveted status. She has shined on Broadway and delivered award-winning performances on the big screen. From playing a female warrior to joining the DC Universe and portraying a relentless law professor, embodying strong-willed characters is her specialty. Yet, there was one leading role she hadn't played –a headstrong character in an action thriller.
As the star of Prime Video's newly released film G20, that all changes now. In a fresh take on the "heroic president" trope, Davis joins the ranks of Harrison Ford in Air Force One and Jamie Foxx in White House Down. She is up next for a new spin on the classic tale of a heroic president who fights against terrorists trying to seize control. In an attempt to disrupt the world economy and enforce cryptocurrency, the leading mercenary uses deep fakes and launches an attack on the world during the G20 Summit in Cape Town, South Africa. Davis stars as President Danielle Sutton, a veteran who relies on her military experience to defend her family and save the world from the hostile takeover.
While being a world hero is the film's premise, the beating heart of the story lies in Sutton’s dual role as commander-in-chief and mother. Her daughter, Serena Sutton (Marsai Martin), shares the average teenage experience of a young woman who yearns for independence and greater autonomy. However, the rules are different for the First Family– especially the First Black Family. Serena's desire to be seen as an adult manifests in rebellious behavior. As a result, she clashes with her mother, who desperately wants to connect with her daughter but doesn't know how.
Beneath the action-packed surface is a quiet call for the kind of leadership we urgently need—selfless, human-centered and brave.
The strained mother-daughter relationship between Davis and Martin's characters was an authentic portrayal, echoing the real-life tension many of us including myself have experienced in our teenage years. It is only when President Sutton and First Gentlemen Derek (Anthony Anderson) force their children Serena and Demetrius (Christopher Farrar) to accompany them in South Africa for the G20 Summit that they become a united front.
During the summit's opening night reception, the terrorist group neutralizes advanced security measures and holds the world leaders hostage. President Sutton slips away with her Secret Service agent, Manny Ruiz (Ramón Rodríguez), and takes a small group of world leaders with her. In the following scenes, she transforms into a full-blown war hero, channeling grit, strategy and heart to survive and lead. President Sutton's "no one gets left behind" mentality is her North Star throughout the film and given the current political climate, that unifying energy was refreshing to watch for nearly two hours (and honestly, deeply needed). Whether the timing of G20's release is coincidental or divine alignment, I couldn't help but think about Kamala Harris' presidential run while watching Davis' character take charge of the Oval Office.
It reopened some wounds to consider what could've been a reality on Inauguration Day this past January. However, the juxtaposition between President Sutton's fictionalized leadership and the striking absence of such characteristics under the current Trump Administration stung more. It wasn't hard to spot the difference as Davis' onscreen character led with empathy, accountability and an altruistic point of view.
From relying on her combat instincts and protecting hostages she picked up along the way to sacrificing herself to save her family, there were no lengths President Sutton wouldn't go to ensure the safety of those around her. Yes, it is just a film. But beneath the action-packed surface is a quiet call for the kind of leadership we urgently need—selfless, human-centered and brave.
Through each role, Davis reminds audiences—especially Black women of the power of our limitless being and the brilliance that unfolds when we fully step into it.
Although the movie was made before Harris lost the 2024 election, it would be naive not to expect Davis' onscreen character to be politicized. But, it's important to note that President Sutton's political party isn't explicitly stated in the film. Regardless of that omission, Davis' portrayal doesn't take away from the idea that a Black woman can serve as president of the United States.
“We all know that it can happen or else the movie probably wouldn’t have been made if we didn’t feel like it would be believable,” Martin told Unbothered. “...Whichever way that the election went, we knew this [movie] had to come to fruition because it can. And sometimes people just need to see it to know that it can happen.”
If anything, Davis' role strengthens this notion that has yet to materialize. For the 92% of Black women who voted for Harris in the 2024 presidential election, watching Davis' character lead her country and ultimately save the world will undoubtedly make them yearn for what could've been. While there hasn't been a Black female president yet, G20 reignites the hope that one day there will be.
“It’s me and Marsai’s job as actresses to make you believe it,” Davis said. “I believe it’s a possibility, and we’re fully capable.”
This isn't the first time Davis has played a role that has reshaped how Black women are seen in the film and television industry- and it won't be her last. She brought to life the fierce warrior Nanisca from Woman King. She portrayed legendary blues singer Ma Rainey in Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and delivered an unforgettable performance as Annalise Keating in How To Get Away With Murder. The list goes on and. Through each role, Davis reminds audiences—especially Black women of the power of our limitless being and the brilliance that unfolds when we fully step into it.
G20 is now streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
