How I Learned To Celebrate Life Again After Losing My Mother During The Holidays

Then, a phone call changed it all and nearly tore me apart. My mom was patiently sitting at a red light, waiting for it to change, when another car plunged into the back of her car. The impact instantly snapped her neck and spine, leaving her bedridden with quadriplegia, a Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), the inability to speak except through her eyes (one blink for "yes" and two blinks for "no"), and in a coma. The accident wasn't her fault. She did everything right—so how could it all go so wrong?