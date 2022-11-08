“When we are feeling low energy and sad, the way we describe the situation that we're in is either going to propel us into something more regulating or it's going to propel us into something more dysregulating. How we speak to ourselves is going to be really important for us,” Williams advises about shifting our perspectives with the changing seasons. “We might have been able to slack off on journaling, meditation, and our spiritual life in the other months where we feel freer. But when you're in the cooler seasons, it's going to be important for us to ramp up our care practices and what we're consuming and what we're telling ourselves about our situation.”