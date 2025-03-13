The Big Night Out — & The Even Bigger Risk Of Mixing Alcohol & Cocaine

Dry January just finished, and while many will celebrate with a pint (or six and a bump, a line, then another), others are continuing their sobriety, leaving behind “the sesh” and the mixing of substances. Lily*, 35, is one month sober. She went her entire teens and 20s never taking drugs, only drinking, until four years ago when she met her current partner who uses cocaine. “She was honest about using cocaine on a regular basis. I was very much of the mindset ‘That's your choice but it's not for me’. I have two children so it hadn't ever crossed my mind to use it and it wasn't something any of my friends did, so it was never around me,” she says. “But it got to a point where I didn't like not knowing how it was affecting my partner as I had no experience of it. Then we got to the conversation of ‘Just try it and you'll realize it's not as bad as you think’. So I did.” Lily’s drug use then escalated to sometimes weekly usage. Drinking and cocaine made her feel like a new person, not an ex-wife or a survivor of domestic violence. She’d go out for escapism and freedom, then return home back to the “responsible version” of herself.