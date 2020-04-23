Cocaine, Coronavirus & Me

I took coke at weddings, funerals, anniversaries – any time, any place, with anyone. I've had more people's keys up my nose than you've had hot dinners.
Big nights out were always followed by a physical and mental nosedive. I'd order pizza, watch shit TV and silence my phone when it rang. I didn't want anyone to see me, because I was a mess.
I took drugs not because I'm a bad person or a bit of a party animal but because I was in pain, and people in pain will drink, fuck or snort it away if they don't know what else to do.
Because of coronavirus I am at home with my family. My day-to-day has changed dramatically. I exercise, cook averagely and eat well. I read, drink hot chocolate and lots of tea. I talk to friends on the phone every day and go to bed early. I'm doing this.