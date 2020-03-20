An Exhaustive List Of 100 Things To Do In Self-Isolation

1. Sell your old clothes on eBay
5. Throw out all your tights with holes in.
7. Call your grandmother.
10. Dust your plants.
13. Learn to count to 10 in 10 languages.
14. Unsubscribe from every email you don’t need.
15. Love your timeline and unfollow people on Instagram that make you sad.
16. Research all your house plants and learn how to actually care for them.
17. Do Sporcle quizzes until you know the capital of every country in the world.
19. Finally watch The Wire. Feel smug.
20. Finally watch The Sopranos. Feel smug.
21. Finally watch Citizen Kane. Realise it wasn’t worth it.
22. Learn how to knit and make something for a loved one.
23. Watch this video of Simon Webbe pranking the other lads from Blue and wonder why it’s not the most watched video on the internet.
25. Delete all the f*ckbois and girls in your phone.
27. Pluck all the hairs out of your chin.
29. Handwash your jumpers.
31. Get your mates to recommend a new band or singer, then return the favour.
32. Clean your grubby makeup brushes.
34. Learn to French plait.
37. Start a movie club with friends and remotely group watch a Netflix classic together. Or join ours! #r29movieclub
38. Send your pals a voice note with three things you miss about not seeing them.
39. Finally try a 12-step skincare routine.
40. Assign each housemate a specialist subject, make a WordArt-heavy presentation and deliver them all on Friday night with wine.
43. Rewatch old Changing Rooms. Marvel at how much damage Linda Barker can do to a room in two days.
44. Give thanks for the BBC and their incred plan to educate, entertain and inform the nation during unprecedented times. Take advantage of their offerings.
47. Listen to David Foster Wallace’s Infinite Jest. Tell everyone you read it.
48. Read your MP’s manifesto promises, write them a letter.
49. Watch this old video of Celine Dion’s most beautifully bananas moments and realise she’s always been like this.
52. Plan a detailed itinerary of the holiday you’re going to take when this is finally all over and done with.
63. Send emails to charities you’d like to volunteer for, ready for when this whole shitshow is over.
65. Dye or even cut your hair at home. This is the time to make mistakes.
71. Take a trip down nostalgia road with this dance mat which plugs straight into your TV (wine very much suggested).
72. Do a jigsaw puzzle.
73. Learn to write with your other hand.
75. Try on every single thing in your wardrobe and see if new outfit ideas are forthcoming.
76. Download The Sims.
78. Rewatch Buffy The Vampire Slayer seasons 1-7.
79. Buy and fill in an address book.
80. NAIL ART.
81. Go through your beauty products and chuck out anything you haven’t used this year.
85. Create your own quarantini with whatever booze you’ve got in.
86. Change the lightbulbs you’ve been ignoring.
88. Paint your bedroom walls.
91. Put on a play à la Little Women.
93. Buy vouchers to your favourite local restaurants and bars for after they reopen.
94. Learn the difference between every type of wine.
95. Suggest life drawing with your housemates (clothes optional).
100. Plan your re-emergence into the real world outfit.
