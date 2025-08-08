Money Diary: A Head Of Marketing on £39,000

"This was a very spenny week for me, usually I spend less than £20! Since going through some legal troubles, I find myself hiding away in my bedroom and trying to save every penny I can to pay for various solicitor bills or saving for my next home. Getting some good news this week really came at the right time and I enjoyed being able to buy myself a couple of treats to celebrate. I hope that when I live on my own I’ll get myself back into a routine and be able to live a little more freely and maybe treat myself on the odd occasion to! (I don’t need any more shoes though…!)"