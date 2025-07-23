Money Diary: A University Lecturer on £46,000

What was your first job and why did you get it?

Babysitting for neighbours, so that I could have pocket money. I spent it on outings with friends, as well as albums or singles from The Cure or Siouxie and the Banshees.



Did you worry about money growing up?

We always had a lot of good food and a lovely big house and garden, but it was clear that my parents were anxious about money.



Do you worry about money now?

I worked in charities until my early 50s, so my income has always been relatively low. In addition, I separated from my husband in my late 40s, which meant that I had to sort out my own housing and start again. My husband kindly gave me enough to make a down-payment on a shared-ownership flat, where I now live (and have staircased up to 100% ownership).



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and does anyone else cover any aspects of your financial life?

No one is supporting me. I suppose if a catastrophe struck, I could ask my ex-husband or some local close friends to help me out, but thankfully, that hasn't been tested.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income?

No, nothing.