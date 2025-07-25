Money Diary: A Brand Marketer On £42,000

Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money?Honestly, all I remember from my childhood is my mum telling us we couldn’t have things because we didn’t have enough money. In retrospect, this was clearly a mindset issue she had as we lived in a very nice house in a great neighbourhood. My granny also used to constantly say “take care of the pennies and the pounds will take care of themselves.” In short, I recall money being a real point of tension in our home, regardless of our objective circumstances, and the idea of frugality and saving was ingrained from a young age.