Money Diary: A Policy Advisor On £40,000

This week: "I'm 29 and live with my fiancé in Auckland, New Zealand. We were living in London for the last three years and while all of our friends were starting to buy houses and plan weddings, we decided that this was likely our last chance for a big adventure before settling down. So we packed up our life into two rucksacks, spent eight weeks travelling in Asia and then landed in New Zealand at the start of 2025. We knew going into this that we would only be here for two years, so while here we're really trying to get out and see as much of this beautiful country as possible, although it is getting to winter now, so that has dialled back a bit. I was able to get a similar job to the one I was doing in London, working in the New Zealand civil service on planning and environmental policy. I also got a fair-sized pay rise when moving here. The cost of living (except groceries) is cheaper than London, so we're trying to capitalise on extra disposable income and put away as much as possible for both travelling in NZ and for our wedding which is booked for summer 2027 in the UK."