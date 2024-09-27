Money Diary: A Policy Officer & Bartender On £34,436

Do you worry about money now?

I do. I spent a lot of my savings on my master's and six months of travelling before that. That was all expected expenditure but I also took a pay cut of about 30% when I moved to the UK. Since I’m still living the way I was before, I’m not able to save nearly as aggressively as I once did. In the short term, I’m comfortable with the fact that I have some money put away for retirement and enough in savings to get me through an emergency (and then some), so I’m trying to just enjoy London and not stress too much. My contract for my charity job is up next year so I’m hoping to find something that pays a bit more — if not, I’ll have to cut back on some of my unnecessary expenses like travelling and going out so much.