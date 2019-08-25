Skip navigation!
I Put My Horoscopes To The Test For A Week
by
Katy Harrington
Need advice and not sure where to look? Take a cue from the stars and let your horoscope guide you.
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Your September Horoscope, Revealed
by
Venus Australis
Let the stars guide you
Your Horoscope This Week
Venus Australis
25 Aug 2019
Spirit
No Matter Your Sign, You’ll Love These Astrology Sites
It’s no secret that astrology is having a moment among millennials and Gen Z. “Young people are facing a challenging economy, unaffordable higher educa
by
Erika W. Smith
Spirit
Mars Is In Virgo, So It’s Time To Get Logical
Mars has officially entered Virgo, and will stay there until 3rd October. In astrology, Mars is associated with attraction, energy, and courage, while Virg
by
Erika W. Smith
Spirit
The Full Sturgeon Moon Is In Aquarius, So Expect The Unexpected
The full moon is in Aquarius tonight, so get ready for a strange time. Sometimes called the weirdo of the zodiac (in an affectionate way, of course), Aquar
by
Erika W. Smith
Spirit
This Astrologer Wants You To Rethink Compatibility
If you’ve ever found out your crush’s birthday and immediately looked up your astrological compatibility, you might have felt defeated when you learned
by
Erika W. Smith
Spirit
Jupiter Is Going Direct, & We’ll Finally Be Thinking Clearly
In all the fuss about Mercury retrograde last month, you may have forgotten that Jupiter was also retrograde. The gas giant has been retrograde in Sagittar
by
Erika W. Smith
Spirit
Uranus Is About To Go Retrograde, So Get Ready For Breakups & Sha...
Just when Mercury retro-shade is almost over, another planet is about to go retrograde. This time, it’s Uranus. The seventh planet from the sun will appe
by
Erika W. Smith
My Horoscope Diary: A Week Of Living By The Word Of Shelley Von S...
When I was a teenager, I remember the shiver of excitement I would feel reading Shelley von Strunckel’s horoscopes at the back of The Sunday Times Style
by
Vicky Spratt
Astrologers Say Everything Is Going To Change In January 2020, He...
British writer Ruby Warrington and astrologer and tarot reader Bess Matassa have teamed up to create a 45-card tarot-style deck for anybody wishing to lear
by
Ruby Warrington
Your August Horoscope, Revealed
by
Venus Australis
Spirit
The Super Black New Moon In Leo Is A Time To Hit Reset
Mercury retrograde is finally over, and while we still have the drama of Mercury “retro-shade” to deal with, it’s time for a new start. Tonig
by
Erika W. Smith
Spirit
As Mercury Retrograde Ends, Mercury Retro-Shade Begins
Did anyone else have the worst Mercury retrograde ever? The planet of communication goes direct on July 31st, but before you sigh in relief, we’re not ou
by
Erika W. Smith
Wellness
Your Horoscope This Week
by
Venus Australis
Spirit
If You’re One Of These Signs, Ask A Leo Out
Happy Leo season! The fifth sign of the zodiac is known for being outgoing, passionate, and energetic, and for their love of the spotlight. Leos are magnet
by
Erika W. Smith
Spirit
You Know Mercury Retrograde. Now, Meet Chiron Retrograde
If you follow astrology at all, you probably know that Mercury is retrograde right now. But another retrograde has just arrived. As of July 8, the comet Ch
by
Erika W. Smith
Spirit
How To Survive This Month's Mercury Retrograde
If you accidentally email the wrong person, your luggage gets lost, and everything seems to be going wrong, you might think, “Mercury must be retrograde!
by
Erika W. Smith
Your July Horoscope, Revealed
by
Venus Australis
Spirit
Neptune Retrograde Will Bring Us A Deception-Filled Summer
Another retrograde is coming. This time, it’s Neptune that’s about to start moving backwards through its orbit. (Well, appearing to move backwards in i
by
Erika W. Smith
Dedicated Feature
The Sunglasses You Need This Summer — According To Your Horoscope
You’re the sort of person who checks your horoscope before the weather forecast, and for good reason — after all, the disappointment of a Summer Friday
by
Erin Donnelly & B...
Spirit
The Full Strawberry Moon In Sagittarius Means It’s Time For Role ...
The full moon in Sagittarius is here, and it’s also a Strawberry Moon. The full moon gets a different nickname each month, based on Algonquin naming trad
by
Erika W. Smith
