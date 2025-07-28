Your Horoscope This Week: July 27 To August 2
This week is a cosmic reminder that healing and harmony aren’t passive, they’re intentional practices. As July winds down, we begin the week with the moon in Virgo syncing with Mars in Virgo on Monday, inviting us to connect the dots and fine-tune the details of our lives. If you’ve been sitting on information or intuitions that haven’t quite clicked, this Virgo moon-Mars meet up could feel like a eureka moment. Pay attention to what your body is telling you too: this is some of the most clarifying astro-weather we’ve had in weeks, especially when it comes to health, scheduling, and getting back into your flow.
From Tuesday to Thursday, the Libra moon steps in and shifts our attention to our relationships and the balancing act of give and take. Mercury is still retrograde in Leo though, and with Saturn and Neptune also retrograde in Aries, we’re being asked to not just speak, but truly listen. This is not about people-pleasing or suppressing your needs, but about recalibrating how you engage in connection, whether that’s romantic, platonic, or professional. Tension could arise if egos clash, but underneath the surface, there’s an invitation to practice softness, to apologise without conditions, and to notice where control is getting in the way of genuine collaboration.
The most emotionally charged part of the week arrives on Wednesday, July 30th, when two major transits shake up the vibe. First, Chiron, the asteroid of inner wounds and healing, begins its retrograde in Aries. Over the next five months, we’ll be asked to revisit the parts of ourselves we’ve tried to “toughen up” or ignore. Chiron in Aries retrograde reminds us that vulnerability is not weakness… It's where our strength is forged. That same night, Venus exits cerebral Gemini and glides into heart-centred Cancer, where it will stay for four weeks. Expect a collective shift from flirtation and detachment to craving closeness, comfort, and emotional security. But heads up: feelings may bubble up in waves, and passive-aggressive behaviours could rise if we aren’t expressing ourselves clearly.
Finally, we step into August on a deeply introspective note. The moon enters Scorpio on Thursday evening and stays there through Sunday, with a first quarter moon taking place Friday morning. This lunar phase pushes us out of reflection mode and into conscious action, but Scorpio’s energy won’t let us rush. Instead, we’re being guided to go deep before we go far. What are you truly committed to building this month? What are you done tolerating? As August begins, the cosmos invites us to get real with ourselves and trust that lasting transformation requires emotional honesty, courageous boundaries, and a willingness to evolve.
Read your horoscopes for your Sun and Rising signs for the most in-depth forecast.
Aries Sun & Rising:
This week, Chiron, the asteroid of inner wounds and healing, begins its five-month retrograde in your sign, Aries, joining Saturn and Neptune also currently retrograde in Aries. This cosmic trio is pulling your attention inward and asking you to examine patterns related to self-worth, self-sabotage, and your leadership identity. If you’ve been constantly charging ahead without processing how past wounds have shaped your sense of self, this retrograde invites you to slow down and listen. You may feel more tender than usual, and old narratives about being “too much” or “never enough” resurface. Instead of rushing to fix them, observe where they originated. This is a time to tend to yourself with gentleness and honesty. If you’ve been operating on autopilot, this transit reminds you that your healing is the most revolutionary act.
Venus enters Cancer on July 30th and shifts your focus to themes of home, roots, and emotional intimacy. Unlike the flirty, fast-paced energy of Venus in Gemini, Cancer energy is nostalgic, protective, and deeply felt. You might feel the urge to reconnect with family members or revisit childhood memories, or, alternately, to create new emotional foundations. Because Cancer squares oﬀ with Aries, you may feel tension between your desire to move fast and the need to soften and feel. But this tension can help you develop a more loving relationship with vulnerability. Let your softness be your strength, especially in love and when investing in your living environment.
Taurus Sun & Rising:
Taurus, this week Chiron begins its retrograde in Aries and activates a quieter, often hidden corner of your life: The space where your deepest fears, regrets, and unconscious habits reside. Over the next five months, you’ll be called to confront patterns of avoidance that may be holding you back from inner peace or self-compassion. Perhaps you’ve been keeping too busy to face certain truths, or numbing emotions that need expression. Saturn and Neptune’s retrogrades in Aries are also reinforcing this reflective energy, helping you build new spiritual muscles by acknowledging what’s real and releasing illusions. There’s medicine in your silence now, and in your willingness to be present with it. This is a powerful time to journal, speak with a therapist, or return to ancestral healing practices.
When your planetary ruler Venus enters Cancer on July 30th, it brings sweetness and serenity to your communication style. Your words take on a nourishing, poetic quality, and people will naturally gravitate toward your grounded presence. Unlike Venus in Gemini, which had you multitasking and flirting with ideas, Venus in Cancer asks you to speak with intention and tenderness. You may receive aﬃrmations or love notes from unexpected places, or feel called to share more vulnerably yourself. With Jupiter also in Cancer, this is an auspicious four-week cycle for manifesting abundance through heartfelt conversations, digital storytelling, or meaningful connections. Stay open to love coming through familiar or nearby places.
Gemini Sun & Rising:
Gemini, this week Chiron retrograde in Aries begins a five-month healing journey in the realm of your friendships and social alliances. You may realise that certain dynamics have become more performative than authentic, or that you’ve outgrown connections that once felt supportive. Alternatively, you may recognize how you haven’t always shown up as the friend you wished to be. This retrograde helps you redefine what loyalty, community, and support truly mean to you. It also brings insights into your digital presence: do your online interactions nourish you or drain you? With Saturn and Neptune also retrograde, you’re encouraged to take your vision for belonging more seriously, while letting go of performative expectations.
After four weeks of Venus in your sign boosting your magnetism and charm, Venus now glides into Cancer on July 30th, shifting your attention to security, self-worth, and material comfort. It’s time to take everything you learned during the past Venus cycle and apply it to your finances and sense of stability. With Jupiter also in Cancer, you’re entering one of the most prosperous periods of the year — but only if you’re aligned with your values. Be intentional with your spending, romantic commitments, and aﬃrmations. Moodiness may arise as you navigate emotional attachments to money or love, so allow space to feel without rushing to fix.
Cancer Sun & Rising:
Cancer, this week Chiron, asteroid of inner wounds, begins its five-month retrograde journey through your career and public legacy zone. You may find yourself questioning your path or feeling more sensitive to criticism, especially if you’ve been chasing validation through external achievement. The universe is asking: do you still want what you once did, or have your goals evolved? With Saturn and Neptune also retrograde in Aries, you’re being asked to reconsider your long-term vision and remove any limiting beliefs or shame-based ambitions. This retrograde helps you heal wounds around feeling like you need to prove yourself. Be gentle with yourself if old fears about “success” or visibility arise.
Venus, the planet of love and beauty, enters your sign on July 30th, and with Jupiter already here, this transit marks a period of magnetic radiance and emotional receptivity. After the whirlwind pace of Venus in Gemini, you may find yourself craving softness, sweetness, and deep emotional intimacy. Romance feels more sentimental now, and even platonic relationships take on a more nurturing tone. This is a beautiful time to pamper yourself, revamp your personal style, or call in love that feels like home. But be mindful of mood swings or emotional codependency… the more you pour into yourself, the more love you’ll magnetise.
Leo Sun & Rising:
Leo, it’s time to expand. Chiron retrograde in Aries activates your spiritual, philosophical, and visionary terrain for the next five months. You may begin to unpack wounds connected to your worldview. Perhaps you’re realising that a belief you’ve carried since childhood is no longer serving you. Or maybe you’ve been silently yearning for deeper meaning but didn’t know where to begin. This retrograde encourages you to question what you’ve been taught and to explore paths that feel truer to your evolving self. With Saturn and Neptune also retrograde, you’re entering a soul-searching chapter where your higher self becomes your primary guide. Pay attention to what inspires or unsettles you. Both are clues for your healing.
Venus shifts into Cancer on July 30th, guiding you to nurture yourself from behind the scenes. You may feel less socially extroverted and more emotionally introspective over the next four weeks. Venus in Cancer brings healing through softness, music, art, and spiritual retreat. It’s also a powerful time for dreamwork and energetic clearing. Romance may feel more tender, and old loves could resurface in dreams or memories. You’re learning to trust that emotional depth isn’t weakness, it’s your soul asking to be honoured in ways you may have previously overlooked.
Virgo Sun & Rising:
No more hiding, Virgo. This week, Chiron retrograde begins its five-month journey through your intimacy, vulnerability, and emotional merging sector. You may be called to revisit wounds around trust, shame, or codependency — especially in relationships where you’ve either over-given or held back out of fear. With Saturn and Neptune also retrograde in Aries, the universe is guiding you to reevaluate how much emotional labour you give, and to whom. This retrograde invites you to reclaim your power in partnerships and recognise your needs without guilt. Sexual healing, shadow work, and financial reviews (especially shared assets) could also come into focus.
Venus enters Cancer on July 30th, lighting up your social and networking energy. Unlike Venus in Gemini, which had you focused on public perception and career moves, Venus in Cancer wants you to build connection with kindred spirits. You’re craving more heart in your friendships and professional collaborations. This four-week transit encourages you to let your emotional intelligence lead, and reminds you that your softness is your superpower. Be open to meeting new people or reconnecting with friends who feel like family. And if you’ve been dreaming of building a team or launching a group project, this Venus cycle supports doing so from a space of care and vision.
Libra Sun & Rising:
Libra, are you ready for a relationship review? Chiron’s retrograde begins this week in Aries, your opposite sign, placing your one-on-one connections under the microscope. This isn’t just about love, it’s about energy exchanges. Whether it’s romantic, platonic, or professional, any partnership that’s been out of balance will make itself known. What wounds are you still carrying from past entanglements? Over the next five months, you’ll have chances to unpack those patterns and release the pressure to fix or be fixed by others. With Saturn and Neptune also retrograde, accountability is the real love language. Take time to notice who energises you vs. who drains you. Your own reflection may oﬀer the deepest insight.
Professionally, your softness becomes your superpower. Venus enters Cancer on July 30th, illuminating your public image and long-term goals. After Venus in Gemini’s social whirl, this is a shift into soul-led ambition. People are paying attention to your presence, not just your performance, so let them see your heart, not just your highlight reel. You may feel called to pursue projects that feel emotionally fulfilling, or to nurture a new version of success on your own terms. Just be cautious of over-identifying with your career. You’re more than your job title. Let your inner world guide your outer climb.
Scorpio Sun & Rising:
Scorpio, it’s time for a wellness wake-up call. Chiron retrograde begins this week in Aries, pointing directly at your health and daily rituals. Where have you been running on fumes, ignoring the signs? Over the next five months, your body and mind will be asking for deeper care and slower rhythms. This retrograde isn’t here to punish — it’s here to restore. Whether through journaling, moving your body diﬀerently, shifting your diet, or setting better work/life boundaries, healing wants to become a lifestyle, not just an occasional reset. With Saturn and Neptune also retrograde, your spiritual alignment is just as important as your physical stamina. Be honest about what you need, even if it means doing less.
When it comes to love and abundance, your intuition is the key. Venus enters your fellow Water sign, Cancer, on July 30th, turning your attention toward expansion, travel, and belief systems. After four weeks of navigating intimacy and depth via Venus in Gemini, this is a breath of sweet emotional renewal. If you’re single, this transit might open romantic doors through cultural or intellectual connections. If you’re partnered, new adventures or heartfelt conversations will bring you closer. And if you’re simply focused on yourself, you’ll be craving experiences that nourish your soul, not just your status. Let love and creativity flow through new channels. Say yes to what stirs your wonder.
Sagittarius Sun & Rising:
Sagittarius, your inner child is calling. Chiron begins its five-month retrograde in Aries, inviting you to revisit old wounds around play, creativity, romance, and self-expression. Have you ever felt like you had to shrink your joy to be taken seriously? This transit asks you to remember what it feels like to be fully alive, and to examine who or what made you question that in the first place. Creative blocks, fear of rejection, or past heartbreaks may rise to the surface. Let them teach you, not define you. With Saturn and Neptune retrograde too, this is a soul excavation. It’s not about rushing to produce, but about feeling safe to create again, for you, not for applause.
In love and finances, deeper intimacy becomes the theme. Venus moves into Cancer on July 30th, activating your emotional and energetic exchanges. After four weeks of flirtation and banter via Venus in Gemini, you’re ready to merge or move on. You crave connection that feels safe, sacred, and reciprocated. Your sensuality is heightened at this time, but so is your protectiveness. Don’t let fear of vulnerability keep you locked out of what you actually want. This is also a time to review your financial entanglements. Are you sharing resources with people who respect your boundaries? Clarity and compassion go hand in hand this season.
Capricorn Sun & Rising:
Capricorn, your past is resurfacing with a purpose. Chiron retrograde begins in Aries, opening a five-month portal to explore wounds connected to family, ancestry, and your sense of safety. Even if everything looks solid externally, your inner foundation wants tending. Where did your self-suﬃciency begin as a survival tactic, and where can it transform into self-nurturing now? This isn’t a moment of weakness — it’s a period of recalibration. With Saturn and Neptune retrograde too, reflection will help you reconnect with younger versions of yourself who never stopped needing softness. Let this be the season where you finally release the pressure to hold it all.
Love gets sweeter, slower, and softer this week. Venus glides into Cancer on July 30th, directly opposite your sign, heightening your sensitivity to matters of the heart. Where Venus in Gemini had you thinking your way through love, Venus in Cancer invites you to feel your way through. You’ll crave safety, loyalty, and reciprocity more than ever. If someone feels like home, you’ll know it. And if they don’t, you won’t be able to fake it. This is also a powerful time for reconnection or recommitment in existing relationships. Show up with your heart open — but not unguarded. Boundaries can coexist with love.
Aquarius Sun & Rising:
Aquarius, communication is your medicine. Chiron retrograde in Aries highlights wounds around how you speak, how you’re heard, and how you listen. Have you been silencing yourself to keep the peace, or speaking too fast to be truly present? This retrograde helps you unpack the stories you’ve been told about your voice and rewire the way you share your truth. With Saturn and Neptune also retrograde, even the simplest texts or convos might reveal hidden layers. Give yourself the grace to pause, rethink, and revise. Not everything needs to be said, but some things do need to be said differently.
Your daily rituals and love life both want more tenderness. Venus shifts into Cancer on July 30th, softening your approach to routine, wellness, and aﬀection. Where Venus in Gemini brought spontaneity and curiosity, Venus in Cancer asks for consistency and care. In your work and relationships, little acts of love will go the furthest: morning check-ins, intentional meals, handwritten notes. If you’ve been feeling scattered, this transit helps ground you emotionally. It’s also a perfect time to beautify your workspace or create rituals that feel like self-hugs. Let comfort become part of your schedule.
Pisces Sun & Rising:
Pisces, it’s time to rewrite your worth story. Chiron begins its five-month retrograde in Aries, illuminating how past wounds may be impacting your relationship with money, self-worth, and value. Where have you accepted less because you feared being “too much”? This transit is about healing the urge to prove your worth and instead standing in it, quietly and unapologetically. With Saturn and Neptune retrograde in your sign, the inner work is undeniable. Don’t shy away from financial planning or self-advocacy during this time. You’re building something sustainable, one boundary and one belief shift at a time.
Romance this week gets dreamier, but also a bit moodier. Venus glides into Cancer on July 30th, activating your pleasure, dating, and creativity zone. After the cerebral whirlwind of Venus in Gemini, you’re ready to feel deeply and express boldly. This is a powerful time to dive into love, art, or both — but with a Cancer twist: protect what you cherish. Your intuition is heightened, so trust the vibes. If someone, or something, feels like home, lean into it. Just don’t let nostalgia pull you back into cycles you’ve outgrown. Remember, Pisces: love doesn’t have to hurt to be real.
