These Tender Photos Celebrate Women’s Relationships With Their Bodies

One of Kazlauskaite’s favourite images from the series is of Justice, who wrote "the first time someone called me fat I was nine" across a close-up of her skin. "Justice actually influenced my approach for the project in many ways," the photographer recalls. "We had such a beautiful and insightful session, where we talked more than we took pictures. We spoke a lot about how other people perceive us and she said: 'The first time someone called me fat I was nine. I wasn’t fat but I was to them. The last time someone called me fat I was 25. I was fat but I didn’t care.' I knew instantly that this is the quote we’d put on the skin shot. It was probably mostly because I related to it myself – I never thought of myself being overweight until I heard it from someone else."