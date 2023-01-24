These Joyful Photos Are An Ode To Black British Culture

Then there are the images Scarlett took for the chapter "An Ode to The Grove", which pays respect to the cultural scene of Ladbroke Grove, London. "History was made there in places like The Mangrove restaurant and even the streets of Notting Hill where the carnival still takes place every August bank holiday weekend," she says. Picking out a close-up image of a young girl having her hair done, she explains: "People always say your best moments can be the most unexpected and this one sure was. The hairstylist was just fixing the subject’s hair mid-shoot and I took this photo intending for it to be behind-the-scenes footage. Little did I know it would be one of the most, if not the most successful photo I have taken to date. It has received recognition on an international stage and has been shortlisted twice for international awards. I think the shot just feels very warm and still. The beautiful details of her slicked curls alongside the loud 'babygirl' earring screams '90s youth."