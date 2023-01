These Joyful Photos Are An Ode To Black British Culture

The first photoshoot Scarlett did for the project was "An Ode to Windrush" and the resulting pictures are some of her very favourites from the series. "It was Black History Month when I began shooting and I remember at the time there was still a lot of talk going on about the Windrush generation , so I just began researching further into it," she explains. "I used young subjects so that it could speak to my generation but the styling and location would heavily resonate with those of the generation before mine. We shot at Tilbury Docks in Essex, the first place the Windrush boat came into Britain via, and experienced the walk across the Windrush bridge – the very same footsteps some of our ancestors took." Pointing to one particular image, she says: "This shot I just love for the sense of love, joy and happiness it brings." What made this shoot particularly meaningful is that Taryn, the young woman in the picture, had a personal connection to the subject because her grandad was part of the Windrush generation.