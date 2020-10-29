In 2020, The Black Panthers’ Powerful & Political Style Is Everywhere

In what has been one of the most politically exhausting years of the 21st century, more and more people are adopting this aesthetic to express themselves and their frustrations. Ade, a lone wolf activist, has been to countless protests this year and each time has opted to replicate the Black Panther Party style with her own twist. "Sometimes, I like to have art drawn on my face, it reminds me of where I come from in the motherland, Nigeria," she tells me. A model and prominent speaker for many protest groups, Ade has adopted this style because of the message it sends about her, as well as others who join her in this form of protest. "When I see others dressed like me, I see how confident they are in expressing themselves. It makes me feel strong, fierce and bold," she continues. Jessica also took to the streets in head-to-toe black and a beret to protest this year, and agrees that fashion can speak volumes. "Black signifies resistance without having to say anything. My outfit was a symbol of the Black community’s struggles and hardships everywhere. It was a nod to my peers to say, 'I see you, I feel you, I got you'."