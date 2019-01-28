9 Jewellery Brands That Fashion People Love

Gone are the days when your only options for jewellery were eye-wateringly expensive Tiffany diamonds or turn-your-finger-green high street rings. Now, thanks in large part to Instagram allowing brands to share their wares and us to discover emerging talent, there's a plethora of brilliant jewellery labels making high quality investment pieces that won't break the bank.
From 14th century-inspired keepsakes to contemporary styles that will slip seamlessly into your everyday attire, we've collated eight jewellery brands we're telling our friends about. Now, which piece to choose first...