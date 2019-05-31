There's been a quiet shift in the world of accessories over the past few years. No longer a choice between high street and high end, there is a whole generation of brands offering mid-range price points and directional design.
There are several labels that just keep cropping up – both at fashion month and on the 'gram – which the fashion-forward are championing right now. Ahead, we've rounded up the best of the brands we're investing in, from a mother-and-daughter set-up in the Philippines to LA's most cult name.
Click through to find our favourite plus-ones.