15 Crossbody Bags We Don’t Want Leaving Our Side

No matter what time of year it is or what event is fast approaching in the diary, the crossbody handbag will always be the wardrobe essential that's suitable for the occasion. It's the kind of staple that blends fashion and function, securing it a permanent place among the style set. The secret to its success is simple: as much as we love an impractical party purse or an accessory shaped like a basketball, nothing looks as good as a hands-free statement piece feels, which is why we're revisiting the dependable crossbody this spring.
Of course, we wouldn't be as fixated on upgrading our existing crossbody inventory if it wasn't for the spring/summer 2023 fashion shows and their enthusiastic embrace of the handbag trend. Some of the biggest designers including Alaïa, Gucci, Stella McCartney and Givenchy sent models down their runways with gold-chained, equestrian and utilitarian takes on the classic style. Shortly thereafter, many of the top street style looks throughout fashion month earlier this year featured the ever-practical piece — an obvious but no less excellent choice for a day of dashing from one fabulous fashion fête to the next.
In the spirit of all things style, we've combed through the array of fresh inspiration from brands for the best crossbody bags you'll want to add to your cart for now...and always.
The thick-strap crossbody
Whether you're looking to dabble in a bit of logomania or you're simply after a bit of extra support, a crossbody with a thicker strap looks cool and is especially useful if you're toting around a heavier load.
The colourful crossbody
The best way to give your wardrobe staples the springtime treatment? Bright hues that are the next best thing to a boost of vitamin D. We're talking shades of tangerine orange, kiwi green and more to sweeten up your look.
The convertible crossbody
Considering the hallmark of the crossbody bag is its practicality, opting for one that can transform effortlessly into a fun top-handle purse or a sculptural tote takes that functionality up a sartorial notch.
The chain-handle crossbody
Amp up the glam factor with a crossbody bag featuring a strap made out of a gold or silver chain that'll add a touch of sparkle to your ensemble without going overboard and doubles as jewellery.
The utilitarian crossbody
Anything that draws on the utility wear aesthetic is big in the world of style right now. A crossbody bag made from a durable fabric and with the easy appeal of a belt bag will keep you very much on trend for the season ahead.
