14 Of The Best Brands Bringing Back Silver Jewellery

A word to honeyed golds, gleaming bronzes and glowing rose golds: the great jewellery pendulum has swung once more and it's silver’s turn in the spotlight. What with all things Y2K making a comeback – Barbiecore, butterfly tops and belly chains, to name a few – the silver renaissance is hardly surprising.
2022’s silver jewellery is a far cry from the cheap, easily tarnished pieces of our youth. Gone are the mood rings that turn your fingers green, the rhinestone-encrusted pendants and the immediately-bent-out-of-shape hoop earrings. Whatever your jewellery vibe – fine and dainty or bold and chunky; boho glam or gunmetal grunge – these brands are creating pieces that will last a lifetime.
Click through to meet the brands serving up the best silver jewellery on the market.
