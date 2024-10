18 Bubble Skirts To Wear This Autumn

We know bubble skirts have staying power — they’ve been a statement piece since the ‘80s, when Vivienne Westwood’s punk puffballs and Christian Lacroix’s extravagant, layered skirts were party wear staples . They’re still fun and festive but can also be styled down for more casual activities. Autumn calls for a bubble skirt on top of jeans or trousers to channel that Y2K aesthetic, with tights or thermal leggings for extra warmth, or with a matching top for a co-ordinated look . Style with trainers , heels or knee-high boots and don’t be afraid to experiment with colour and pattern, too.