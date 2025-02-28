Spring 2025 Fashion Trends That Are Set To Dominate

All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
There’s something undeniably energizing about spring fashion, a chance to get creative with how we dress and mix up our usual routines right as the weather gets nice. This season, there’s a whole spectrum of fresh ideas to dive into. From bolder-than-ever florals to the daring allure of chartreuse, spring is offering statement pieces that heighten your fashion senses and give you that much-needed sartorial jolt.
First on our radar are pantaloons — yes, you heard right: The Victorian-era underpinnings are having a renaissance, stepping out from the shadows to swap in for your trusty wide-leg trousers and barrel jeans. Spring will also usher in a bolder reimagining of white lace that’s delightfully reminiscent of doilies and vintage drapery, but made for everyday wear. (The trick? Pairing these pieces with utilitarian items to dial down their primness.) Darling knit sets are primed to revamp your off-duty style, while vibrant chartreuse offers a vivid punch of energy. Then, there are tops decorated with rosettes and floral embroideries, channeling all the aught-era vibes with a sweetness that’s both feminine and fun.
Keep reading as we break down the top 10 spring trends and how you can make them your own this season.
First on our radar are pantaloons — yes, you heard right: The Victorian-era underpinnings are having a renaissance, stepping out from the shadows to swap in for your trusty wide-leg trousers and barrel jeans. Spring will also usher in a bolder reimagining of white lace that’s delightfully reminiscent of doilies and vintage drapery, but made for everyday wear. (The trick? Pairing these pieces with utilitarian items to dial down their primness.) Darling knit sets are primed to revamp your off-duty style, while vibrant chartreuse offers a vivid punch of energy. Then, there are tops decorated with rosettes and floral embroideries, channeling all the aught-era vibes with a sweetness that’s both feminine and fun.
Keep reading as we break down the top 10 spring trends and how you can make them your own this season.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Spring 2025 Trend: Pantaloons
Pantaloons are making a comeback in a more modern form — think flowy and relaxed with sweet details— that offer a playful alternative to your usual trousers.
Spring 2025 Trend: Textural Floral Tops
Whether in the form of rosettes to frothy embroideries, floral tops are the move for a soft, feminine touch to denim and trousers.
Spring 2025 Trend: Bolder Floral Dresses
Whether it’s an exaggerated silhouette or a near-dizzying (in a good way) motif, florals are taking on a more groundbreaking life this season while still feeling quintessentially spring.
Spring 2025 Trend: Modern Lace
White lace can be far more dynamic than you thought. The reimagined pieces we’re seeing for spring pair well with your choice of structured, utilitarian or casual everyday staples that balance the vintage charm.
Spring 2025 Trend: Long Utility Shorts
We get it, Bermudas aren’t for everyone. But if you've been skeptical of the long shorts trend, try these utilitarian versions for a more casual look that feels far more fun than cargo pants.
Spring 2025 Trend: Organza
Airy and delicate, organza can skew formal, but designers have taken the stiffness out, making the material wearable in blouse, dress and skirt form. While some pieces are more sheer than others, not every version is designed for full-on skin exposure.
Spring 2025 Trend: Knit Sets
Spring’s new knit sets offer a jauntier look than your usual matching sweatsuits. Dress them up with a kitten heel and cute bag for a lunch date, or chill in a cozier set for a little couch-rotting.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Spring 2025 Trend: Chartreuse
Bold, vibrant and just a bit left-of-center, this hue instantly adds instant freshness to your wardrobe, bringing a bright, lively energy to both casual and dressy ensembles.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT