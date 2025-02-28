ADVERTISEMENT
Spring 2025 Fashion Trends That Are Set To Dominate

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated 28 February 2025, 15:45
There’s something undeniably energizing about spring fashion, a chance to get creative with how we dress and mix up our usual routines right as the weather gets nice. This season, there’s a whole spectrum of fresh ideas to dive into. From bolder-than-ever florals to the daring allure of chartreuse, spring is offering statement pieces that heighten your fashion senses and give you that much-needed sartorial jolt.

First on our radar are pantaloons — yes, you heard right: The Victorian-era underpinnings are having a renaissance, stepping out from the shadows to swap in for your trusty wide-leg trousers and barrel jeans. Spring will also usher in a bolder reimagining of white lace that’s delightfully reminiscent of doilies and vintage drapery, but made for everyday wear. (The trick? Pairing these pieces with utilitarian items to dial down their primness.) Darling knit sets are primed to revamp your off-duty style, while vibrant chartreuse offers a vivid punch of energy. Then, there are tops decorated with rosettes and floral embroideries, channeling all the aught-era vibes with a sweetness that’s both feminine and fun.

Keep reading as we break down the top 10 spring trends and how you can make them your own this season.
Spring 2025 Trend: Pantaloons

Photo: Courtesy of Alaia.
Photo: Courtesy of Chloe.
Pantaloons are making a comeback in a more modern form — think flowy and relaxed with sweet details— that offer a playful alternative to your usual trousers.
Selkie
The Pammy Pantalettes
£141.00
Selkie
Intimately
Forever Young Pants
£88.00
Free People
Dôen
Francisca Pant
£218.00
Dôen

Spring 2025 Trend: Textural Floral Tops  

Photo: Courtesy of Alberta Ferretti.
Photo: Courtesy of Coperni.
Whether in the form of rosettes to frothy embroideries, floral tops are the move for a soft, feminine touch to denim and trousers. 
Wilfred
Goodlux Bloom Top
£39.00
Aritzia
Cult Gaia
Namid Top
£770.00
Cult Gaia
Aje
Pandorea Ruffled Layered Chiffon Top
£250.00
Net-A-Porter

Spring 2025 Trend: Bolder Floral Dresses 

Photo: Courtesy of Loewe.
Photo: Courtesy of Bally.
Whether it’s an exaggerated silhouette or a near-dizzying (in a good way) motif, florals are taking on a more groundbreaking life this season while still feeling quintessentially spring.
Damson Madder
Becca Bubble Mini Dress
£115.00
Damson Madder
Ganni
Printed Marl Mesh Corset Mini Dress
£285.00
Ganni
Farm Rio
Yellow Copabanana Tulle Midi Dress
£240.00
Farm Rio

Spring 2025 Trend: Modern Lace 

Photo: Courtesy of Erdem
Photo: Courtesy of Ulla Johnson.
White lace can be far more dynamic than you thought. The reimagined pieces we’re seeing for spring pair well with your choice of structured, utilitarian or casual everyday staples that balance the vintage charm.
Dissh
Loula White Lace Skirt
£160.00
Dissh
Massimo Dutti
Sleeveless Top With Lace Detail
£59.95
Massimo Dutti
A.L.C.
Bodie Lace Short
£795.00
A.L.C

Spring 2025 Trend: Long Utility Shorts 

Photo: Courtesy of Ganni.
Photo: Courtesy of Burberry.
We get it, Bermudas aren’t for everyone. But if you've been skeptical of the long shorts trend, try these utilitarian versions for a more casual look that feels far more fun than cargo pants.
Free People
City Everly Linen Trouser Shorts
£98.00
Free People
The Frankie Shop
Alder Cargo Bermuda Shorts
€165.00
The Frankie Shop
Topshop
Faux Suede Bermuda Short
£38.00
ASOS

Spring 2025 Trend: Organza

Photo: Courtesy of Khaite.
Photo: Courtesy of Giambattista Valli.
Airy and delicate, organza can skew formal, but designers have taken the stiffness out, making the material wearable in blouse, dress and skirt form. While some pieces are more sheer than others, not every version is designed for full-on skin exposure.
ASOS DESIGN
Organza Sheer Pencil Maxi Skirt
£36.00
ASOS
& Other Stories
Smocked Top
£77.00
& Other Stories
Silk Laundry
Organza Boxer Shorts
£282.38
Silk Laundry

Spring 2025 Trend: Knit Sets 

Photo: Courtesy of Chanel.
Photo: Courtesy of Fendi.
Spring’s new knit sets offer a jauntier look than your usual matching sweatsuits. Dress them up with a kitten heel and cute bag for a lunch date, or chill in a cozier set for a little couch-rotting.
shop 4 products
Reformation
Calie Tank
£48.00
Reformation
Reformation
Cara Knit Short
£78.00
Reformation
By Anthropologie
Knit Short-sleeve Top
£48.00
Anthropologie
By Anthropologie
Knit Pull-on Shorts
£48.00
Anthropologie

Spring 2025 Trend: Chartreuse

Photo: Courtesy of Gucci.
Photo: Courtesy of Dries Van Noten.
Bold, vibrant and just a bit left-of-center, this hue instantly adds instant freshness to your wardrobe, bringing a bright, lively energy to both casual and dressy ensembles.
Zara
Basic Plain Knit Sweater
£35.99
Zara
Sézane
Roderic Trousers
£130.00
Sézane
Dries Van Noten
Puffed Sleeveless Cotton-jersey Sweatshirt
£345.00
Selfridges
