Spring 2025 Fashion Trends That Are Set To Dominate

There’s something undeniably energizing about spring fashion, a chance to get creative with how we dress and mix up our usual routines right as the weather gets nice. This season, there’s a whole spectrum of fresh ideas to dive into. From bolder-than-ever florals to the daring allure of chartreuse, spring is offering statement pieces that heighten your fashion senses and give you that much-needed sartorial jolt.



First on our radar are pantaloons — yes, you heard right: The Victorian-era underpinnings are having a renaissance, stepping out from the shadows to swap in for your trusty wide-leg trousers and barrel jeans. Spring will also usher in a bolder reimagining of white lace that’s delightfully reminiscent of doilies and vintage drapery, but made for everyday wear. (The trick? Pairing these pieces with utilitarian items to dial down their primness.) Darling knit sets are primed to revamp your off-duty style, while vibrant chartreuse offers a vivid punch of energy. Then, there are tops decorated with rosettes and floral embroideries, channeling all the aught-era vibes with a sweetness that’s both feminine and fun.



Keep reading as we break down the top 10 spring trends and how you can make them your own this season.