Halter Dresses Are This Summer’s Biggest Comeback Trend

Laura Lajiness Kaupke
Last Updated 9 July 2025, 14:18
We have our linen dresses, our milkmaid dresses, and our playful sardine-girl summer-ready takes to pair with trainers, sandals, and thong kitten heels. But one of the key summer dress trends this season? The halterneck dress — retro in the best way, with a distinctly feminine feel that’s suddenly everywhere again.

From holiday-ready open backs to sleek tie-necks and sculptural twists, this summer's halters are fresher than ever. They frame the neckline beautifully, show off the shoulders, and add just the right amount of throwback charm (without veering costume-y). Whether you go for a crisp cotton mini or a breezy crochet maxi, the silhouette feels distinctive — a subtle switch-up we love alongside our go-to spaghetti straps, puff sleeves, and scooped tanks.

From voluminous bubble hems to slinky slips, butter yellow to pistachio green, and petite to plus-size options, these halter styles check every summer-dressing box. They’re made for holidays, summer weddings, and every city, weekend, and getaway moment in between.

Shop the edit ahead from reader-favourite brands and retailers like Hill House Home, Anthropologie, Free People, Zara, and more.
Mini Halterneck Dresses

Great for petites and fans of a leg moment alike, halter minis keep things light and playful. From fitted bodices to tiered hems, these sweet styles are ideal for dinner dates, brunch plans, and every steamy sidewalk stroll in between.
Open-back Halter Linen-blend Mini Dress
Yolani Mini Dress
Lindsay Halter Knit Mini Dress
Bonnie Square-neck Halter Mini Dress
Halter Tie Neck Sleeveless Tiered Mini Dress
Trevi Denim Mini Dress
Midi Halterneck Dresses

A midi halter strikes that just-right balance: slightly elevated, but still easy enough for everyday wear. Look for fluid skirts, subtle cut-outs, and sculpted necklines that move seamlessly from day to night with just a switch-up of accessories.
Hibiscus Print Chiffon Halterneck Midi Dress
Lucca Silk Dress
The Fleur Midi Dress
Mazarin Dress
Valentini Dress
Palm Tree Eyelet Midi Dress
Maxi Halterneck Dresses

A halter maxi brings the drama while keeping things ultra-summery and airy. With open backs and floaty fabrics, these full-length styles are made for beachfront weddings, European getaways, and spur-of-the-moment drinks that linger past golden hour.
Halter Marcie Dress
Satin Halter Neck Dress
Contrast Long Dress
Silk Halter Maxi Dress
Make It Mod Maxi
Halter Neck Maxi Dress
