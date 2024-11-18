ADVERTISEMENT
Story from Fashion
7 Minimalist-Approved Fashion Trends Made For Holiday Party Season

Kendall Becker
Last Updated 18 November 2024, 18:51
Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
For maximalist fashion aficionados, the seemingly endless roster of holiday occasions is a welcomed opportunity to bring out their most over-the-top accessories and ultra-glam dresses. However, to minimalists, party dressing is oftentimes a cause to flip their closets upside down — it’s the one time of year when the timeless Little Black Dress just doesn’t seem to cut it. But, fear not, there are ways to coordinate a festive outfit that's simultaneously on-trend and pared down. 
This season, take a “going out” top up a notch with lingerie-inspired details, opt for a runway-approved pop of colour, or find a less-is-more dress that offers up a surprise via an eye-catching detail. If head-to-toe velvet or sequins aren’t your thing, ahead, discover seven trends and styling tricks that will boost your look from been-there-done-that to head-turning holiday outfit.
Holiday Dressing Trend: Runway-Approved Red

Photo: Claudio Lavenia/Getty Images.
While red is a holiday classic, the rich shade was on repeat on the autumn 2024 runways as designers offered up options ranging from dresses to handbags and stockings in a juicy, dark cherry. If a red dress still feels a bit too statement-making even in a darker shade, go for a neutral look and punctuate it with a red pair of heels and a coordinating clutch.
Whistles
Puff Sleeve Leather Dress
£379.00
Whistles
ASOS DESIGN
Zip Top Clutch
£18.00
ASOS
Mango
Semi-transparent Blouse With Pockets
£35.99
Mango
Karen Millen
Tailored Velvet High Neck Mini Dress
£149.00
KAREN MILLEN
Threadbare
Satin Maxi Slip Skirt
£35.00
Next
Ann Taylor
The Coated Boot Jean
£147.30
Ann Taylor

Holiday Dressing Trend: Lingerie Details

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Lingerie-inspired details are a subtle way to add a sultry spin to an outfit without leaning towards over-the-top cut-outs or head-to-toe mesh. For holiday dressing, try a slip dress with a lace trim, date night-ready top with a dainty bow, or a corset top that hits in all the right places.
Reformation x Kacey Musgraves
Stella Silk Dress Es
£348.00
Reformation
Skims
Ultra Fine Lace Long Skirt
£88.00
Skims
Zemeta
Cut The Cake Corset
£67.00£136.00
Revolve
Princess Polly
Athenia Mini Dress
£48.00
Princess Polly
Savage x Fenty
Summer Heat Corset
£80.00
Savage x Fenty
Never Fully Dressed
Olive Lace Diva Trousers
£79.00
Never Fully Dressed

Holiday Dressing Trend: Gold Standard

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
I'll be the first to admit: Metallics aren't the most minimalistic of trends. That said, certain shades of gold feel close enough to a light brown that they lose the intimidation factor that silver apparel often holds. Give this "neutral" colour a go in a skirt styled back to a black top, or try a dress or pant-and-top set for a more daring look.
Meshki
Whitley Satin Collared Maxi Dress
£87.00£109.00
Meshki
Christopher John Rogers x J.Crew
Wide-leg Pant In Gold Lamé
£333.00
J.Crew
Banana Republic
Gold Stretch-sequin Maxi Dress
£135.00
Gap
Jonathan Cohen
Textured Turtleneck Top
£334.00
Neiman Marcus
Zara
Trf Loose Foil Mid-waist Jeans
£45.99
Zara
Tory Burch
Fleming Sequin Mini Hobo
£434.30
Shopbop

Holiday Dressing Trend: Open Back

Photo: Raimonda Kulikauskiene/Getty Images.
Sophisticated silhouettes with longer lengths and higher necklines are on the rise this season, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t be sexy. A dress or top with an open back balances both aesthetics in one look while remaining a solid addition to a minimalist's wardrobe — talk about a win-win.
Damson Madder
Piarra Mini Smock Dress
£95.00
Damson Madder
Sunday In Brooklyn
Halter Cowl-neck Backless Apron Top
£78.00
Anthropologie
COS
The Open-back Maxi Dress
£400.00
COS
Camila Coelho
Elena Mini Dress
£194.00
Revolve
Jaded London
Stud Cowl Top
£48.00
Urban Outfitters
Good American
Scrunchie Scoop Back Mini Dress
£95.00£190.00
Good American

Holiday Dressing Trend: Winter White

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Sometimes, the best outfits don’t require as much effort as you’d think. Swap your LBD for a head-to-toe white (or cream or ivory) ensemble, and you’ll stand out in the crowd of darker hues and jewel tones. Make even more of a statement with a monochrome look by styling your outfit with white footwear and a handbag, too.
SIMKHAI
Lydia Dress
£460.00
Simkhai
Schutz
Skye Pump
£133.00
Revolve
Maeve
3d Bows Flouncy Midi Skirt
£148.00
Anthropologie
Hill House Home
The Pia Top
£120.00
Hill House Home
Tala
365 Ruched Side Boat Neck Maxi Dress
£69.00
Simply Be
Retrofete
Hailey Dress
£396.00
Revolve

Holiday Dressing Trend: Button-Downs (With Fancy Bottoms)

Photo: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images.
Opting for a white button-down, paired with a bolder bottom, is a surefire way to achieve a balanced holiday outfit. Whether you style it with a sparkly skirt (as seen on celebrities like Zendaya and Alessandra Ambrosio) or a cool pair of leather trousers, the juxtaposition will earn major styling points on the party circuit.
Alex Mill
Jo Shirt In Cotton Poplin
£160.00
Alex Mill
Hommegirls
Cropped Distressed Embroidered Cotton-popl...
£165.00
Net-A-Porter
Reiss
Jenny Cotton Poplin Shirt In White
£98.00
Reiss
New Arrivals
Sequin Colette Trousers
£564.00
Harrods
Tuckernuck
Black Feather Compression Knit Ashford Pants
£280.00
Tuckernuck
& Other Stories
Glitter Knitted Flared Trousers
£125.00
H&M

Holiday Dressing Trend: Statement Earrings

Photo: Kirstin Sinclair/Getty Images.
The easiest way to elevate a simple outfit? An eye-catching pair of earrings. Designers played with this trend in a whimsical way at Area and Simone Rocha with motifs like hearts and flowers, as well as a more grown-up approach with sculptural metals and details that mimic vintage jewelry design techniques at Saint Laurent and Chanel. Grab your favourite LBD, slick back your hair, and put on a pair of conversation-starting earrings.
Heaven Mayhem
Wind Yellow-gold Plated Metal Stud Earrings
£95.00
Selfridges
Jenny Bird
Colette Small Hoop Earrings
£110.00
Harvey Nichols
Lover's Tempo
Floral Climber Earrings
£40.00
Free People
Faris
Baile Earrings
£350.00
Faris
Ottoman Hands
Zehra Chain Drop Stud Earrings
£59.00
Ottoman Hands
H&M
Long Rhinestone Earrings
£34.99
H&M

