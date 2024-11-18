All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
For maximalist fashion aficionados, the seemingly endless roster of holiday occasions is a welcomed opportunity to bring out their most over-the-top accessories and ultra-glam dresses. However, to minimalists, party dressing is oftentimes a cause to flip their closets upside down — it’s the one time of year when the timeless Little Black Dress just doesn’t seem to cut it. But, fear not, there are ways to coordinate a festive outfit that's simultaneously on-trend and pared down.
This season, take a “going out” top up a notch with lingerie-inspired details, opt for a runway-approved pop of colour, or find a less-is-more dress that offers up a surprise via an eye-catching detail. If head-to-toe velvet or sequins aren’t your thing, ahead, discover seven trends and styling tricks that will boost your look from been-there-done-that to head-turning holiday outfit.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Holiday Dressing Trend: Runway-Approved Red
While red is a holiday classic, the rich shade was on repeat on the autumn 2024 runways as designers offered up options ranging from dresses to handbags and stockings in a juicy, dark cherry. If a red dress still feels a bit too statement-making even in a darker shade, go for a neutral look and punctuate it with a red pair of heels and a coordinating clutch.
Holiday Dressing Trend: Lingerie Details
Lingerie-inspired details are a subtle way to add a sultry spin to an outfit without leaning towards over-the-top cut-outs or head-to-toe mesh. For holiday dressing, try a slip dress with a lace trim, date night-ready top with a dainty bow, or a corset top that hits in all the right places.
Holiday Dressing Trend: Gold Standard
I'll be the first to admit: Metallics aren't the most minimalistic of trends. That said, certain shades of gold feel close enough to a light brown that they lose the intimidation factor that silver apparel often holds. Give this "neutral" colour a go in a skirt styled back to a black top, or try a dress or pant-and-top set for a more daring look.
Holiday Dressing Trend: Open Back
Sophisticated silhouettes with longer lengths and higher necklines are on the rise this season, but that doesn’t mean that they can’t be sexy. A dress or top with an open back balances both aesthetics in one look while remaining a solid addition to a minimalist's wardrobe — talk about a win-win.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
Holiday Dressing Trend: Winter White
Sometimes, the best outfits don’t require as much effort as you’d think. Swap your LBD for a head-to-toe white (or cream or ivory) ensemble, and you’ll stand out in the crowd of darker hues and jewel tones. Make even more of a statement with a monochrome look by styling your outfit with white footwear and a handbag, too.
Holiday Dressing Trend: Button-Downs (With Fancy Bottoms)
Opting for a white button-down, paired with a bolder bottom, is a surefire way to achieve a balanced holiday outfit. Whether you style it with a sparkly skirt (as seen on celebrities like Zendaya and Alessandra Ambrosio) or a cool pair of leather trousers, the juxtaposition will earn major styling points on the party circuit.
Holiday Dressing Trend: Statement Earrings
The easiest way to elevate a simple outfit? An eye-catching pair of earrings. Designers played with this trend in a whimsical way at Area and Simone Rocha with motifs like hearts and flowers, as well as a more grown-up approach with sculptural metals and details that mimic vintage jewelry design techniques at Saint Laurent and Chanel. Grab your favourite LBD, slick back your hair, and put on a pair of conversation-starting earrings.