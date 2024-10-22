All linked products are independently selected by our editors. If you purchase any of these products, we may earn a commission.
When Selena Gomez wears something from one of my favourite jewellery brands, naturally, my interest is piqued. When it’s a pair of £159 hoops that have been on my very own wish list since they first released (and instantly sold out) in September? I pull up a chair, switch on my laptop, and get writing, because I’m sure you’ll want to know all about it, too.
Gomez was recently spotted in Missoma’s Hera Dome Double Ridge Medium Hoops (with a structured black blazer dress by Saint Laurent, semi-opaque tights, and pointed-toe heels) when she received the Chevalier dans l’ordre des Arts et des Lettres in New York City. (The medal — which recognises contributions to the arts in France — is rarely awarded to non-French nationals, but was given to the entire cast of Emilia Pérez, which was written and directed by French filmmaker Jacques Audiard and filmed in Paris.)
While having a mouthful of a name, these earrings are the perfect do-it-all accessory: They’re bold and chunky, but also sleek and elegant; heavy to look at but surprisingly lightweight to wear. (I can attest to this — I finally got my hands on them and have worn them all day with no issues.) They’re made with a mixture of 18kt gold-plated and rhodium-plated brass in an angular, sculptural domed hoop that's a fun and fresh reimagining of a classic design. Plus, you can flip them over, meaning they're a two-in-one pair — good for when you’re in the mood for gold jewellery or for when you’re favouring silver.
Now, we know Gomez loves an affordable accessory: Earlier this year, she completed her red-hot Giorgio Armani Privé Golden Globes look with a £129 crystal-embellished JW PEI bag, and has been consistently wearing £130 Rellery necklaces whilst filming Only Murders In The Building. Missoma, for its part, has amassed quite the celebrity following — I've spotted Iris Law in the Hera Mixed Metal Hoops, Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski in the classic Chubby Hoops, Kendall Jenner in the Wavy Ridge Chubby Hoops, Bella Hadid and Simone Ashley in the Ripple Oversized Studs, and Amelia Dimoldenberg in the Ridge Oversized Studs… And that barely scratches the surface.
Just don’t do what I did and wait too long to shop — you might have to wait for yet another restock.
