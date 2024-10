While having a mouthful of a name, these earrings are the perfect do-it-all accessory: They’re bold and chunky, but also sleek and elegant; heavy to look at but surprisingly lightweight to wear. (I can attest to this — I finally got my hands on them and have worn them all day with no issues.) They’re made with a mixture of 18kt gold-plated and rhodium-plated brass in an angular, sculptural domed hoop that's a fun and fresh reimagining of a classic design. Plus, you can flip them over, meaning they're a two-in-one pair — good for when you’re in the mood for gold jewellery or for when you’re favouring silver