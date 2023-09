Selena Gomez’s Necklaces In Only Murders In The Building Are On Sale Now

Calling all Selena Gomez fans …and Only Murders in the Building fans…and gold jewelry fans! Just as Selena’s character, Mabel, uses her detective skills in the Hulu mystery drama, we used our own magnifying glass to spot her iconic necklaces in the latest episode of the new season. And we’re here to tell you that you can buy these gems for yourself, and that they’re on sale right now.If you’re as obsessed with Mabel’s style as we are, you may have noticed her interchanging the same dainty gold necklaces across Seasons 1, 2, and now 3, which started on August 8. The necklaces in question feature flower pendants, initial charms, and delicate chain links. While these personalized necklaces are meaningful for Mabel, they weren't specially made for the series. In fact, each one comes from hand-crafted jewelry brand Rellery , which was founded by a woman of color creator.Today Rellery launched its Labor Day Sale , so all jewelry sitewide isthrough September 4. This sale is also a "buy more, save more" deal with 15% off $250 purchases with codeand 20% off $450 purchases with code. So get the Selena Gomez look at a discount while Labor Day sales last.