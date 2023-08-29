How Aubrey Plaza & Jenna Ortega Helped Deadpan Latinas Feel Seen

"Others might think I constantly look uninterested at best and uninviting at worst — either way, these are two characteristics not commonly associated with Latinas and especially not with the Mexican side of my family. "
"Through society’s stereotypical lens, Latinas are always interested in everything and everyone. ... We are boisterous and bubbly, animated with an intense — if not borderline insatiable — zest for life around the clock."
"The deadpan Latina embodies a certain kind of energy that keeps you on your toes. There’s no telling what she’ll do or say or whether others see her as socially 'acceptable.' But the thing is, either way, she doesn’t care."
"When I started seeing more Latinas who weren’t just there to smile or be sexualized on shows, who maybe didn’t always laugh at bad jokes or smile because they were asked to, I started recognizing some of those same personality traits I’d been exhibiting for years and feeling a bit more seen."
"You’re writing your own rules by rejecting assumptions of how you should be, and once you own it, people gravitate toward that."