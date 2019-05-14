Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Selena Gomez
Beauty
How To Copy Selena Gomez's French-Girl Makeup
by
Samantha Sasso
More from Selena Gomez
Fashion
Selena Gomez Wore A Louis Vuitton Crop Top For Her Cannes Debut
Mekita Rivas
May 14, 2019
Fashion
Selena Gomez Designed This Swimsuit To "Cover" Her Kidney Transplant Scar
Mekita Rivas
May 2, 2019
Pop Culture
Justin & Hailey Bieber Respond To Pregnancy & Selena Gomez Rumors
Kathryn Lindsay
Apr 26, 2019
Fashion
Selena Gomez Made Her Grand Return To The Red Carpet In A Dior Dr...
On Thursday Selena Gomez attended We Day California, a star-studded charity event that featured numerous celeb appearances and performances. The superstar
by
Mekita Rivas
Music
Selena Gomez Made Her First Coachella Appearance & It Was Nothing...
Selena Gomez is living it up at Coachella this weekend. The singer made a surprise appearance at Coachella on Friday, raising the bar for the weekend
by
Alejandra Salazar
Movies
Selena Gomez & Adam Driver Are About To Make Zombie Movies Cool A...
What do Bill Murray, Selena Gomez, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Rosie Perez, and Caleb Landry Jones have in common? They’re starring in a movie
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Justin Bieber Writes That He Loves Selena Gomez, But Is Fully Com...
Justin Bieber may be taking a break from music, but he sure is on Instagram. The 25-year-old has been getting more candid on the platform, opening up
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
Selena Gomez's Mysterious Foot Tattoo Finally Gets The Insta...
Selena Gomez might've gone on a social media hiatus last year, but the former queen of Instagram is officially back to giving fans what they want (read:
by
Samantha Sasso
Music
Selena Gomez "Can't Get Enough" In Surprise New Single
Selena Gomez may be keeping a low public profile (well, save for a wine selfie or two with Taylor Swift and Cazzie David and a bachelorette getaway in
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
Selena Gomez Listens to Her Own Music, As She Should
Selena Gomez, back in the public eye, celebrated her friend Courtney Barry's wedding on Thursday and even provided the tunes. Well, at least someone put
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Selena Gomez Lived Her Best Life In Cabo & Fans Are Thrilled
After a tough year that involved treatment for mental health issues, a social media detox, and a rekindled, then fizzled romance with her ex-boyfriend
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Music
Selena Gomez & BFF Julia Michaels Have A New Song About Anxiety ...
There's no better way for Selena Gomez to return to music after a hiatus than hand-in-hand with one of her close friends. Songwriter Julia Michaels, who
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Selena Gomez Shares Why She Left Instagram In Emotional Note
After a lengthy social media hiatus, Selena Gomez returned to Instagram with a powerful message. “It’s been awhile since you have heard from me, but
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
Who Introduced Cazzie David To Taylor Swift? An Investigation
Last night, Taylor Swift broke my personal internet when she uploaded a selfie with Selena Gomez and Cazzie David. David has risen to the role of Powerful
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Music
The Bella Hadid & Drake References In The Weeknd's New Song ...
The Weeknd is starting 2019 with a bang. His new single with Gesaffelstein, "Lost In The Fire," gets frank about everything from Drake's secret child to
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Fashion
Coach Unveils Spring Campaign
Sans
Selena Gomez
To start the new year off, Coach has released its spring 2019 women's ready-to-wear campaign and it does not disappoint. Featuring an all-female cast,
by
Landon Peoples
Pop Culture
There Were Some Notable Faces Missing From Taylor Swift's Ne...
Taylor Swift closed out a reputation-making 2018 with an equally epic costume party. Early Tuesday, the singer took to Instagram to share a series of
by
Alexis Reliford
Beauty
How To Go Blonde Without Destroying Your Hair
Remember when Selena Gomez arrived at the 2017 American Music Awards with a brand new platinum blonde bob? In a matter of hours, the superstar had traded
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
What Selena Gomez Has Been Up To Since Her 3-Month Hiatus
Selena Gomez is getting ready to take on 2019. In October, she was reportedly admitted to the hospital after having an "emotional breakdown," according
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Why Is Demi Lovato Unfollowing All Her Old Friends?
It appears Demi Lovato is making some sweeping life changes in the wake of her reported overdose. Following her hospitalization this summer, Lovato
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Pop Culture
Hailey Baldwin Is Now Hailey Bieber...On Instagram, That Is
Big news, Beliebers: Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have made their marriage official. Well, Instagram official, that is. Any lingering doubts that the
by
Alexis Reliford
Entertainment News
Update: Selena Gomez Has Reportedly Left Treatment
Update: November 7, 5:20 p.m. A representative for Selena Gomez says the TMZ report is not accurate. This is a developing story. Update: November 7,
by
Rebecca Farley
Mental Health Awareness
Selena Gomez Reportedly Leaves Treatment After Emotional Breakdown
Selena Gomez has left the mental health treatment center she willingly checked into following an "emotional breakdown" at a hospital in October, TMZ
by
Kasandra Brabaw
Pop Culture
Why Be Engaged When You Can Be An Ex?
I don’t know if you’ve heard, but Selena Gomez is free, and it’s time to party. The hashtag #SelenaIsFreeParty popped up shortly after news broke
by
Kathryn Lindsay
Beauty
The Real Meaning Behind Your Favorite Celebrity Tattoos
It's easy to become infatuated with celebrity tattoos. Whether you have one or not, there's enough Instagram inspiration from famous artists like Dr. Woo
by
Samantha Sasso
Pop Culture
Selena Gomez's Golden Instagram Crown Has Been Snatched
Instagram taketh, and Instagram giveth away. According to Cosmopolitan, the latter happened to Selena Gomez, whose reign as the Most Followed Person on
by
Kaitlin Reilly
Pop Culture
"Hold My Beer" — Literally Every Celebrity Right Now
This week, a year-old Twitter meme, "Hold my beer," found new meaning. Apparently, every celebrity and celebrity PR mastermind decided that the middle of
by
Morgan Baila
Mind
Cardi B’s Sweet Words Of Encouragement To Selena Gomez
World Mental Health Day was celebrated earlier this week, while folks have been openly speculating on the condition of public figures like Kanye West and
by
Meagan Fredette
Mind
Selena Gomez Says Dialectical Behavior Therapy Changed Her Life —...
UPDATE: On Wednesday, October 10, People reported that Selena Gomez is undergoing dialectical behavior therapy after having an emotional breakdown during
by
Cory Stieg
Wellness
How Chronic Illnesses Can Affect Your Mental Health
After reportedly going through an "emotional breakdown" while in the hospital, Selena Gomez is seeking mental health treatment, according to People.
by
Kimberly Truong
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted