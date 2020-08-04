Selena Gomez Announces Launch Date For Rare Beauty — Here’s Everything We Know

Gomez also appeared in a video on Rare Beauty's official Instagram to speak more on the brand's mission, and her vision as the founder. "I live in a time where it's all about face. It's all about makeup. It's all about how you look in a lot of ways. That could be exciting and fun, but at the same time, it could just be a bit dangerous," she says in the video. "So, I wanted people to feel like makeup is something that you could enjoy. It's not something that you need. I felt like that's kind of who I am. I'm very authentic. I'm very real with my fans, so I'm excited that I got to venture into this."