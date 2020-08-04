Selena Gomez Announces Launch Date For Rare Beauty — Here’s Everything We Know

Fans of Selena Gomez have been eagerly awaiting a launch date for her cosmetics brand, Rare Beauty, which the singer previously said would arrive in the summer of 2020. Well, now that moment is finally here. This afternoon, the brand founder took to Instagram to reveal the official drop date — and it's a lot sooner than we expected.
"I'm SO excited to finally share that @RareBeauty will be launching September 3rd only at @Sephora, @SephoraCanada, @SephoraMx and RareBeauty.com," wrote Gomez in the caption. "I've had so much fun creating everything and can't wait for y'all to try it all! I hope you love it as much as I do!"
Gomez also appeared in a video on Rare Beauty's official Instagram to speak more on the brand's mission, and her vision as the founder. "I live in a time where it's all about face. It's all about makeup. It's all about how you look in a lot of ways. That could be exciting and fun, but at the same time, it could just be a bit dangerous," she says in the video. "So, I wanted people to feel like makeup is something that you could enjoy. It's not something that you need. I felt like that's kind of who I am. I'm very authentic. I'm very real with my fans, so I'm excited that I got to venture into this."
Gomez also told her followers who the brand is for and what she hopes they feel when shopping for these products. "Any girl, woman, boy, whoever they are, can just feel beautiful just exactly how they are," she says.
While Gomez hasn't revealed the exact products that will be available at launch, we know there's probably a red lipstick in the mix, and the founder previously shared that fans can expect a wide range of complexion products, too. No matter what she has planned, we're sure the products will fly off the shelves given the anticipation around this release. But just in case September sneaks up on all of us — because what is time in 2020? — you can add your name to the waitlist at rarebeauty.com.