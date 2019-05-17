Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
ca
Celebrity Beauty
Celebrity Beauty
Maisie Williams Goes Blonde Ahead Of
GOT
Finale
by
Courtney E. Smith
More from Celebrity Beauty
Celebrity Beauty
James Charles Clears The Air & Rebuts Claims Against Him In YouTube Feud
Sarah Midkiff
3 hours ago
Beauty
Gina Rodriguez Got The Perfect Post-Wedding Hair Makeover For Summer
aimee simeon
May 17, 2019
Beauty
Selena Gomez's Makeup At The Cannes Film Festival Is Peak French-Girl Beauty
Samantha Sasso
May 17, 2019
Celebrity Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About The James Charles & Tati Westbr...
Update 5/17: Tati Westbook has replied to all the controversy with James Charles in a new video. “I want the hate to stop. I want the picking sides and
by
Tanya Edwards
Beauty
Drake's Latest Shirtless Selfie Sparks Plastic-Surgery Rumors
Thousands of followers flooded Drake's comments on Instagram yesterday after the rapper posted a shirtless photo, many of them reacting exactly the way
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Her New Tattoo — & It's Not Abo...
When Kylie Jenner threw Travis Scott a 28th birthday party in early May, the internet was buzzing about one thing: their tattoos. (Yes, even more than the
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Camila Mendes Shows Off The Dainty Tattoo We Almost
Never
The Southside Serpent gang members might be the only tattooed characters on Riverdale, but many members of the young cast have a lot of ink in real life.
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Pro's Guide To Finding Your Perfect Eyebrow Shape
We’ve spent more hours than we care to admit putting together Pinterest boards, picking the brains of stylists, and thumbing through celebrity Instagram
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Tayla Parx On Glitter, Wigs, & What It Means To Be Feminine
For some, a lipstick is just a lipstick. But for others, it's a source of strength, creativity, and expression. In our series Power Faces, we'll explore
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Demi Lovato Just Got The Sweetest Tattoo In Honor Of Her Late Gre...
For Demi Lovato, tattoos are not only a way to mark personal milestones, like when she got a rose tattoo on her finger to honor six months of sobriety,
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Copper Is The Breakout Hair-Color Trend To Watch For Summer 2019
When your allergies are acting up, you can't get a handle on what constitutes a weather-appropriate outfit, and you want to cry every day at 5 p.m. when
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Lauren Conrad Just Revived L.A.'s Cream-Soda Blonde Trend Fo...
Lauren Conrad is not the same person we first met on Laguna Beach in 2004. Since the MTV reality show ended, Conrad launched her own fashion line for
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
13 Winged Eyeliner Looks That Are
Far
From Basic
The moment you master winged eyeliner, the classic shape becomes the only thing you want to wear. It's like the first time you learn how to properly cut
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Did My Makeup & I Never Want To T...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
Beauty
White Eyeliner Is The Biggest Celebrity Makeup Trend Of 2019
We can all agree that eyeliner is not the easiest makeup product to apply, and it's likely to end up everywhere but your lashline. Luckily, there's a
by
Us
Beauty
Jessica Chastain Just Got The Hottest Haircut Of The Summer
A couple of inches really can make all the difference when it comes to a gorgeous haircut, whether you're talking about adding subtle layers or — much
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Sophie Turner Has Officially Mastered French-Girl Beauty
Between letting go of the character she's played for a decade (we're going to miss you, Sansa Stark) and reprising her role as X-Men's Jean Grey in a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Hannah Brown Wore $525 Worth Of Makeup For Her
Bachelorette <...
It wasn't that long ago that Hannah Brown was a contestant on The Bachelor competing for Colton Underwood's heart. Lucky for Brown, it was her blindsiding
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Cate Blanchett's Facialist Spills Her Celebrity Skin-Care Se...
Hollywood is filled with talented actors, but only a few are considered movie royalty, and Cate Blanchett is one of those people. Blanchett has starred in
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Is Kylie Jenner Launching Baby Cosmetics? All Signs Point To Yes
Kylie Jenner isn't slowing down any time soon. Three months after hitting billionaire status with Kylie Cosmetics, and fresh off the heels of Kylie Skin,
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
10 Wave Tattoos That Were Made For Summer
Chances are, you know someone — or that someone knows someone — who has a tattoo of a wave. (It's like six degrees of separation but for
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Emilia Clarke Posts A Bald Selfie After
GOT
Episode 5 — ...
This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones. With only one episode left of Game of Thrones, all eyes are on the show's cast, especially Emilia
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Jennifer Lawrence Nails Her Bridal Beauty Look At Engagement Party
It's almost impossible to forget about celebrity engagements (see: Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez), but considering the low profile Jennifer Lawrence
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Essie's Summer 2019 Nail Collection Already Has A Celeb Foll...
At this season's Met Gala, the manicures were the buzz of the Camp-themed carpet. The fan favorite? Elle Fanning's fingernails, which had charms dangling
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Daenerys Targaryen's Battle Braid Hides
Game Of Thrones&...
This story contains spoilers for Game of Thrones. With the final battle of King's Landing officially won — and the majority of the city burnt to a
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Millie Bobby Brown Now Has Long, Ombré Hair — & You Won't Re...
When a celebrity steps out with a new haircut — be it a French-girl bob, shoulder-skimming chop, or bangs — we're typically inspired to schedule a
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Real Story Behind Villanelle's New Pink Hair On
Kill...
An ornate hair pin that doubles as a shiv. A spritz of poisonous perfume that suffocates your enemies (and maybe your lover). On Killing Eve, beauty isn't
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
The Touching Reason Arya Stark's New Hairstyle Looks So Fami...
This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones Season 8. Update: Five episodes later and the only place Game of Thrones has caused a bigger firestorm
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
Gwendoline Christie Is The Undefeated Champion Of Red-Carpet Beauty
On screen Brienne of Tarth is a sword-swinging protector — and recently dubbed knight — with an iconic, blonde pixie. In real life, the actress who
by
Samantha Sasso
Celebrity Beauty
Beyoncé Just Ditched Her Signature Blonde Hair — & Her New Look S...
Hold the tresses: Beyoncé has gone from being a blonde to a brunette. That’s right. The singer ditched her signature honey blonde locks in favor of a
by
Alexis Reliford
More Stories
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted