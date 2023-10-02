Throwback to the beginning of quarantine when we finally gave in, downloaded TikTok and spent way too much time endlessly scrolling. If the name Sara Echeagaray (or her girly pin suit) seems familiar, your For You page was looking just like mine in 2020. The Mexican-American creator and actor first blew up for her Friends lipsync skits, but now she's doing way more than that — in fact, she's Too Faced's first-ever Creative Director in Residence. The 21-year-old is tasked with injecting her Gen Z perspective into the makeup brand and bringing some authenticity to its marketing. "[It's] more about connecting with your audience instead of just being like 'here's the product all up in your face,'" Sara tells Refinery29 in an exclusive interview. It's also a pairing that makes a lot of sense. Sara's been organically using the products in her videos (like "Get Ready With Me" reels or TikToks) because she's a real fan. I could feel her genuine excitement through the Zoom camera, especially when she spoke about the first product she had a hand in creating: the recently launched Lip Injection Maximum Plump Gloss in the shade Maple Syrup Pancakes.
When it comes to authenticity on and off-screen, Too Faced couldn't have chosen a better collaborator. It seems cheesy to say, but Sara is exactly the same offline as how she portrays herself online: funny, sweet, and genuine. After my professional Too-Faced-related questions, I had to ask about her birth chart — her zodiac sun sign is in Libra, her moon in Taurus, and her rising in Scorpio. "I love staying home and just watching like X-Files," she told me when I said people with a Taurus moon are homebodies.
Now, what's that about a maple syrup-scented gloss? Keep on reading to learn more about this unique shade, Sara's makeup routine, some of her favorite Too Faced products, and more.
What's the one product (for now) with Sara's golden Gen Z touch, you ask? The Lip Injection Maximum in the limited-edition shade "Maple Syrup Pancakes." The shade is the perfect autumnal lipgloss, with its sheer copper color and pink and gold sparkles. But the real special touch is the delectable, oh-so-sweet scent of pancakes drowned in maple syrup.
"It's just so nostalgic to me because my parents would always make pancakes," Sara says. "And I would just drown them in maple syrup." Specifically, she clarifies, right before school. When Too Faced approached her to brainstorm a specific fall product launch, Sara knew right away — it was always going to be pancakes. She was already a fan of the OG gloss, so really, it was a no-brainer. "The fact that I have my own little Lip Injection," she says, "It's just healing my inner child."
And what are some more of Sara's favorites? Well, Too Faced conveniently put them in a ready-to-shop set with a cute butterfly print makeup bag. The set (which retails for $72 with a $91 value) includes three full-sized products: Cloud Crush Blush in the shade Candy Clouds ("I think it went viral on TikTok, as well!"), Better Than Sex Mascara Waterproof ("I love the original because it's an OG, but the waterproof one... my God!"), and Lip Injection Maximum Plump in the shade Original ("Because a girl's got small lips!").
Loyal to her title, Sara really only uses Too Faced products for her everyday makeup routine — from foundation to bronzer. "To be 100% transparent with you," she said. "I use everything Too Faced."
Other than the products included in that set, she's a big fan of the classic Chocolate Bronzer. "I always have to give it like a big ol' sniff. I don't know what it is," Sara said. "It smells incredible." It's safe to say Sara's a sucker for sweet scents. The Born This Way foundation was another stand-out — in fact, it was the very first foundation she used.
We simply had to ask about her skincare routine, since Too Faced is more well-known for its makeup products and not for its limited skincare picks. The answer might just shock you. "I literally do not have a skincare routine," Sara told us. She uses "whatever is in [my] bathroom" like the Native Body Wash and the Aveeno Body Lotion. When it comes to makeup though, she's fully a Too Faced girly.
