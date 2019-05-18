Skip navigation!
Tayla Parx On Glitter, Wigs, & Femininity
by
Samantha Sasso
Come to be transformed, inspired, empowered — or just to find a cool new lipstick.
Beauty
Lipstick, Hair Dye, & Power — How Beauty Is Fueling A Revolution In North Korea
Lexy Lebsack
May 18, 2019
Beauty
Gina Rodriguez Got The Perfect Post-Wedding Hair Makeover For Summer
aimee simeon
May 17, 2019
Beauty
Finally, You Can Get Your Hands On L.A.'s Coolest Nail-Polish Brand At Target
Samantha Sasso
May 17, 2019
Beauty
Selena Gomez's Makeup At The Cannes Film Festival Is Peak French-Girl Beauty
Samantha Sasso
May 17, 2019
Celebrity Beauty
Everything You Need To Know About The James Charles & Tati Westbrook Feud
Tanya Edwards
May 17, 2019
Beauty
Drake's Latest Shirtless Selfie Sparks Plastic-Surgery Rumors
aimee simeon
May 17, 2019
Beauty
Tatcha Just Launched A New Skin Mist — & It's Perfect For Su...
Update: The secret is out: After days of teasing clues and even offering the mysterious product as a Sephora gift-with-purchase this week, Tatcha has
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Meet The Orthodox Jewish Millennials Who Wear Wigs On Their Own T...
Why is May 2019 different from all other months? It’s Jewish American Heritage Month for one, a period that feels especially important to mark given the
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
8 Summer Fragrances For When Your A/C Stops Working
Spritzing on a warm, heady fragrance in the summer feels like wearing tight black jeans and a turtleneck to the beach in the middle of July: stifling,
by
Rachel Krause
Beauty
Kylie Jenner Finally Reveals Her New Tattoo — & It's Not Abo...
When Kylie Jenner threw Travis Scott a 28th birthday party in early May, the internet was buzzing about one thing: their tattoos. (Yes, even more than the
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Best Anti-Frizz Hair Products, According To The Pros
As much as we wish the solution to all our hair problems came in a single miracle bottle (and one available at a bargain-basement price, at that), more
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
I Tried Red Color Corrector On My Undereye Circles — & Now I'...
While I was scrolling through Instagram one day, I came across an influencer wearing a pink sweatshirt that read, "my skin is not a trend." I immediately
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Animal-Print Nail Art Is The Chicest Summer Accessory
Animal print anything — from a bodysuit to a handbag — can seem like an intimidating (and impractical) addition to a jeans and T-shirt kind of
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Camila Mendes Shows Off The Dainty Tattoo We Almost
Never
The Southside Serpent gang members might be the only tattooed characters on Riverdale, but many members of the young cast have a lot of ink in real life.
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
The Pro's Guide To Finding Your Perfect Eyebrow Shape
We’ve spent more hours than we care to admit putting together Pinterest boards, picking the brains of stylists, and thumbing through celebrity Instagram
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
How To Get The Most Out Of Your Engagement-Photo Makeup Session
With the flurry of checklists, Pinterest boards, spreadsheets, and frankly, headaches that come with wedding prep, planning for your engagement photo
by
Erika Stalder
Beauty
Apple Cider Vinegar Is A DIY Beauty Staple — But Is It Safe?
While the bathroom cabinet is home to most of our favorite skin-care products, there's another household space that's also proven to be valuable to our
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
Bath & Body Works Is Having A Flash Candle Sale — & Everything&#x...
In this day and age, you can't buy all that much with $8. Maybe a Chipotle burrito (hold the steak) or a pack of gum, but the finer things in life —
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Definitive Guide To Picking The Perfect Sunscreen For You
When it comes to sunscreen options, to quote the iconic rapper T.I., "You can have whatever you like." While we're fairly certain he was not, in fact,
by
Us
Beauty
Blonde Balayage Is The Hot Summer Hair Color You Need To Try
Say what you will about the upkeep of highlights, but there's just something about walking out of the salon with a fresh new shade of blonde that makes
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
The Sunscreens Top Dermatologists Really Use Every Day
Of all the skin-care products we use, sunscreen is the most powerful — and perhaps the most scrutinized. To pass the basic buy test, it must be broad
by
Us
Beauty
Demi Lovato Just Got The Sweetest Tattoo In Honor Of Her Late Gre...
For Demi Lovato, tattoos are not only a way to mark personal milestones, like when she got a rose tattoo on her finger to honor six months of sobriety,
by
Rachel Lubitz
Beauty
Everything You Need To Know Before Getting Balayage
Remember when you got your first set of highlights in high school? You begged your parents for permission to lighten your strands because all the cool
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Check Your Hot Tools: CHI Lava Hair Dryers Are Being Recalled
Check your hairdryers: All of CHI's new Lava Dryers are being recalled immediately. The brand issued a statement urging consumers to discontinue use of
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Copper Is The Breakout Hair-Color Trend To Watch For Summer 2019
When your allergies are acting up, you can't get a handle on what constitutes a weather-appropriate outfit, and you want to cry every day at 5 p.m. when
by
Megan Decker
Beauty
Lauren Conrad Just Revived L.A.'s Cream-Soda Blonde Trend Fo...
Lauren Conrad is not the same person we first met on Laguna Beach in 2004. Since the MTV reality show ended, Conrad launched her own fashion line for
by
Samantha Sasso
Beauty
6 Oil-Free Sunscreens You Won't Hate Putting On
There's a fine line between skin care that makes you look dewy and skin care that makes you look (and feel) greasy. Sunscreen often straddles that fine
by
aimee simeon
Beauty
Counterfeit Beauty Is Booming — But Is A Knockoff Device Ever Wor...
Counterfeiting is nothing new. Remember bootleg DVDs? What about that pair of "Chanel" earrings you bought on Canal Street in New York, or the £10
by
Katy Harrington
Beauty
13 Winged Eyeliner Looks That Are
Far
From Basic
The moment you master winged eyeliner, the classic shape becomes the only thing you want to wear. It's like the first time you learn how to properly cut
by
Thatiana Diaz
Beauty
5 Anti-Frizz Shampoos That Outsmart The Humidity Index
If we're ranking the pitfalls of summer, humidity is hands down the most offensive. No matter how the increased moisture levels mess with your hair —
by
Megan Decker
Music
Why Hayley Williams Is Starting A "Sanctuary Of Self Love" At Bon...
Bonnaroo is a festival known as much for its outdoor camping on a functioning Tennesse farm (and the hippie vibe that comes with it) as for its
by
Courtney E. Smith
Beauty
9 Weave Ponytails That Don’t Require A Flat Iron
Growing up, I'd always be pumped whenever my mom would let me get box braids or cornrows. She'd leave them in for as long as possible, especially during
by
Khalea Underwood
Beauty
Gigi Hadid's Makeup Artist Did My Makeup & I Never Want To T...
Beauty with Mi, hosted by Refinery29's beauty writer Mi-Anne Chan, explores the coolest new trends, treatments, products, and subcultures in the beauty
by
Mi-Anne Chan
